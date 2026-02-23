Top 3 2026 Fantasy Football Landing Spots for New York Jets Running Back Breece Hall

NFL free agency opens up on March 11, and a ton of stars will be on the move, which will have a massive impact on fantasy football. One player that is very much expected to be on the move is soon-to-be former New York Jets running back Breece Hall.

Hall is viewed by many as one of the most talented running backs in the league, but he has been held back by a nightmarishly bad Jets offense for the entirety of his four-year career. We don't expect him to get franchised tag because the Jets' terrible head coach, Aaron Glenn, a former NFL cornerback who just oversaw the first season in NFL history without an interception, never seemed to get on board with Hall. He can be a difference maker if he lands in the right situation. These are the top landing spots for Hall in 2026.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This is the first and most obvious landing spot for Hall. The Kansas City Chiefs have been searching for a true top running back for years now, and they could finally get their guy with Hall after Isiah Pacheco had an extremely disappointing 2025 season. Currently, we have the Chiefs selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love ninth overall in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but the addition of Hall could completely shake that up. Hall seems like the perfect match for Andy Reid's offense, and he would be the most talented back he coached since LeSean McCoy.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

We have another AFC West team here. Hall would be a great fit in Sean Payton's offense and would be a huge upgrade over RJ Harvey. With JK Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie all set to hit free agency in March, Denver is going to need to rebuild their running backs room, and ideally they could add a true RB1. Harvey could certainly play a role in the offense, but he's just not that top guy. Hall could put Denver over the top as a true Super Bowl contender.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans is a team heading in the right direction. With just a few additions, they could become the top team in a weak NFC South. The Saints do have Devin Neal and Kendre Miller, but Miller can't stay healthy, and Neal didn't show us anything to make us believe he's even close to being on the same level as Hall. With Tyler Shough, Chris Olave, and Hall, New Orleans would have a solid young trio on offense to build around and perhaps make a playoff run.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: