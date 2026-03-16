Gardner Minshew Signing Cements Jacoby Brissett's Status As Cardinals' QB1 In 2026

The Arizona Cardinals have undergone significant changes early in the NFL offseason, primarily on the offensive side of the ball. The team is headed in a new direction under center after moving on from Pro Bowl quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick, Kyler Murray.

Arizona and its former franchise quarterback elected to part ways, leading to his release just days into free agency. With Murray gone, having signed with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal, the team appears to be shifting its attention to veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett.

Last week, the Cardinals added solid depth to their quarterback room, bringing in veteran backup Gardner Minshew. The two sides agreed to a one-year deal, worth roughly $8.25 million, shoring up the quarterback group with a solid signing for additional depth.

Cardinals signing QB Gardner Minshew to one-year, $5.75M deal worth up to $8.25M. (via @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/RAMdbj28Pt — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2026

With the Minshew signing, the team is looking to Brissett to lead the offense in 2026 after a solid campaign with Murray sidelined last season. Brissett took over for Murray in Week 6, earning the starting job for the remainder of the season while the Vikings’ new signal-caller was shut down for the year due to injury.

Brissett posted career numbers over his 14 appearances a season ago, completing 64.9% of his passes for 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns with nine interceptions. From a fantasy football standpoint, he closed the year ranked as QB16, averaging 16.8 points per week, a higher average than the likes of Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Jordan Love.

With a full season under his belt, he’ll have the opportunity to improve on his career-high numbers, returning to a talented Cardinals offense featuring the likes of Trey McBride, James Conner and Marvin Harrison Jr., along with some new faces set to join the team for the upcoming season.

Cardinals Pair Jacoby Brissett With Kendrick Bourne With Free Agency Signing

Kendrick Bourne speaks to members of the media at Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, on March 12, 2026. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to the acquisition of Minshew in the open market, the Cardinals struck a deal to bolster their receiving corps alongside Harrison and breakout wideout Michael Wilson. The team filled a massive need at the WR3 spot, bringing in veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne on a two-year deal worth up to $16.47 million.

Cardinals agree to two-year deal with WR Kendrick Bourne with a max value of $12M. (via @CameronWolfe) pic.twitter.com/TJYjxm3UBD — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2026

Bourne enjoyed a solid bounce-back campaign after playing in 12 games or less in each of the last two seasons. Over 16 games, the 30-year-old hauled in 37 passes for 551 yards over 53 targets. He’ll round out a talented receiver trio in Arizona, as the team works to surround Brissett with as much help as possible.

From a fantasy football perspective, his volume and production as the team’s full-time WR3 should benefit managers who add Bourne tremendously. He’s slated to carve out a consistent role in a pass-heavy offense, and could emerge as a mid-tier WR3 in fantasy next season, depending on his health.

The Cardinals will continue to bolster their roster ahead of a crucial 2026 campaign, posting just a 3-14 record last season.

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