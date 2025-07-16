Geno Smith 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections And Ranking
After two up-and-down seasons in Seattle, Geno Smith begins a new chapter as the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. While the fantasy community has mostly written him off, his veteran presence, offensive weapons, and low ADP could make him a surprisingly useful option in deeper leagues.
Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
Smith handled himself well with the keys to the Seahawks’ offense in 2022. He gained 4,748 combined yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, completing 69.8% of his passes. Smith finished fifth in quarterback scoring (361.80) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues. He scored over 25.00 fantasy points in four games, highlighted by one impact game (369 combined yards with three scores). Smith passed for 300 yards in four matchups (325/2, 320/2, 328/2, and 367/3).
His sophomore year with starting stats in Seattle didn’t go as smoothly. Smith missed two games late in the season with a groin issue. Over his 15 starts, he was on pace to gain 4,283 combined yards and 24 touchdowns. Both stats came in below his 2022 success (4,748/31). His completion rate (64.7%) and yards per rush (4.2) fell short of his previous season's results. Smith passed for 300 yards in four matchups (348/2, 346/0, 382/2, and 340/4). He threw more than two touchdowns in only one game.
Pete Carroll brought in Smith to help him improve the Raiders’ offense. He comes off career-highs in completions (407), pass attempts (578), and passing yards (4,320), but failed to make an impact in touchdowns (21) with 15 interceptions. Over his first 14 starts, Smith had one passing score or fewer in 12 matchups.
His only playable game came in Week 9 (379/3). He delivered one-third of his touchdowns in Week 16 (322/3) and Week 18 (237/4). The Seahawks had 40 passes or more in five games. Smith went 27-22 over the past three seasons with a winning record each year.
Geno Smith 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Smith will turn 35 in October, and most fantasy drafters will write him off based on his dull results in scoring over the past two seasons. The Raiders invested in Ashton Jeanty in this year’s draft, suggesting a more balanced offense. Las Vegas has an edge in talent at tight end while needing to develop its wide receiver depth behind Jakobi Meyers.
My initial thought is that there will be a pullback in passing attempts, with league-average value in touchdowns and passing yards. In the early draft season, Smith gets drafted outside the top 24 quarterbacks, putting him in the free agent pool in most 12-team redraft leagues. Not draft worthy, but I expect him to be better than the fantasy market believes.
Smith is currently the 26th-ranked player in our 2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.