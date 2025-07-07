2025 Fantasy Football: Quarterback Rankings And Tiers
The quarterback position continues to evolve in fantasy football, and heading into the 2025 season, it's clear: mobility is king. Tier 1 is a stratosphere all its own, led by a trio of cheat-code dual-threats—Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Jayden Daniels. These three aren’t just racking up points through the air—they’re devastating defenses on the ground and breaking fantasy scoreboards in the process. If you want a high weekly ceiling with league-winning potential, this elite trio should be your first stop.
But don’t stop scrolling there—this year’s QB pool is deep, dynamic, and oozing with upside. The seven tiers of Fantasy on SI’s 2025 quarterback rankings feature plenty of intriguing names in Tier 2 and Tier 3 who could deliver elite returns at a discount. Just look at Baker Mayfield, who was a late-round pick last year and wound up winning matchups and turning heads with a career-best campaign. Now firmly inside the top 10 and Tier 2, Mayfield has gone from flier to fixture.
So who’s this year’s breakout? Could it be Caleb Williams in Year 2 now that the Bears finally bolstered their offensive line? Maybe it’s Justin Fields, now rocking green in New York, ready to unleash his athleticism with a retooled Jets offense. Or could rookie Cam Ward defy expectations and torch defenses out of the gate? And don’t count out Trevor Lawrence, who now has a new weapon in electric playmaker Travis Hunter to pair with Brian Thomas Jr. on the outside. J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota is another name to circle on your cheat sheet as he steps into a situation where Sam Darnold dominated with Justin Jefferson at his disposal.
The beauty of the QB landscape is its unpredictability—and every year, someone from the back half of drafts turns into a league-winner.
So whether you’re targeting a top-tier dual-threat, waiting for value in the middle rounds, or trying to uncover the next breakout gem, Fantasy on SI’s Top 50 Quarterback Rankings has you covered. Bookmark this page—rankings will update in real-time based on injuries, camp reports, depth chart changes, and more. Without further ado, let’s dive into the top 50 fantasy quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL season.
2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings & Tiers (Top 50)
