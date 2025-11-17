George Pickens and 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For MNF: Cowboys Vs. Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys will go on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 11. Both struggling squads are looking to snap multiple-game losing streaks, offering favorable PrizePicks lines for a potential offensive explosion. The Cowboys are coming off a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in their last time out, looking to pick up a win following a Week 10 bye. The Raiders are coming off a narrow 10-7 loss versus the Denver Broncos in a divisional showdown in Week 10, eying their third win on MNF. Here are the five top PrizePicks lines for Week 11 of Monday Night Football:
George Pickens Over 64.5 Receiving Yards
George Pickens has played a crucial role in the Cowboys’ passing game in his first season in Dallas. Entering Week 11, Pickens checks in as the team’s leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. His 764 receiving yards rank fifth among all wide receivers, providing consistent production to one of the top offenses in the NFL. Pickens has eclipsed 65 receiving yards in each of his last four games, something that projects to continue versus a lowly Raiders secondary.
Dak Prescott Over 1.5 Passing TDs
Prior to Dallas’ two-game skid, Dak Prescott was riding a four-game surge with at least three passing touchdowns. Coming off back-to-back matchups versus tough defenses, Prescott and Dallas’ passing attack should return to form versus the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league. So far this season, Prescott has thrown for multiple touchdowns in five of his nine games, likely to make it six versus Las Vegas, given the presence of the passing attack in the Cowboys’ offense.
Ashton Jeanty Over 65.5 Rushing Yards
A combination of inconsistent volume and inconsistency throughout the offense has hindered rookie sensation Ashton Jeanty in his first NFL season. Through the first nine games of his season, Jeanty is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry, entering Week 11 ranked as the 15th-leading rusher in the league. Coming into Monday’s game, Dallas’ defense presents an immensely favorable matchup for the talented rookie, checking in as the 29th-ranked run defense in the league. Jeanty has managed to eclipse 66 rushing yards three times so far this season, and projects to notch his fourth performance with such production in Week 11.
Brock Bowers Over 77.5 Receiving Yards
The Cowboys defense will have their hands full with one of the best tight ends in the league on Monday Night Football, as Brock Bowers suits up in his third game since returning from injury. Over his first two games back, Bowers has hauled in 13 of his 16 targets for 158 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Given his immense volume and cemented role as Las Vegas’ premier weapon offensively, he shouldn’t find any trouble on his way to eclipsing 78 receiving yards versus the 31st-ranked pass defense in the NFL.
Brandon Aubrey Over 2.5 PAT Made
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has been one of the top players at his position over the past several seasons, earning back-to-back All-Pro selections in 2023 and 2024. So far this season, Aubrey is on pace to continue his stellar streak, connecting on 94.4% of his field goal attempts and 96.6% of his point-after attempts. Over his last five games, Aubrey has eclipsed his 2.5-PAT mark four times, and should manage to bounce back from the game versus Dallas, which marked just his second game of the season falling short on that mark.