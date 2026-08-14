Germie Bernard And 2 Other Valuable Late-Round Fantasy Football Stashes

Though many players frequently look for star power during fantasy football drafts, there’s plenty of value to be had in selections down the board. In some cases, such draft selections will produce early while some while be stashed in lineups as injury handcuffs or valuable rookie options. Regardless, this production can pay dividends down the stretch of the season, even if the upside isn’t immediate.

Here are three late-round stashes for fantasy managers to consider as draft season approaches:

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - RB

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 207.7

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best young running backs in the NFL in Ashton Jeanty, but added depth to the group with the selection of Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Washington boasted a notable debut in the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, racking up 63 yards over six carries with a 22-yard kick return. He flashed tremendous athleticism and footwork in a limited workload, breaking away on a 53-yard run in the first half. Should Jeanty face any sort of absence, Washington would be next in line to take on a significant workload as an enticing fantasy prospect.

Ja’Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens - WR

Jul 29, 2026; Ownings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) stretches during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 211.8

The Baltimore Ravens added some much-needed help to their receiving corps with the selection of Ja’Kobi Lane with the No. 80 overall pick in the draft. Lane has flashed notable potential during Baltimore’s training camp and is rapidly building chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The USC product will take on a starting role in his rookie season and should see promising volume early in his professional career. Lane is a big-bodied target with a wide catch radius, and sets a relatively high ceiling as a late-round option, based on his projected volume.

Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers - WR

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 251.5

Our second AFC North stash is coming off a flashy preseason debut against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, as Germie Bernard continues to build on a stellar rookie offseason. Bernard hauled in four catches for 51 yards and made defenders miss for a 25-yard gain in the first quarter. The second-round selection is currently battling Roman Wilson for WR3 reps and will contend for volume early in the season. If he can build trust from veteran signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, Bernard could be in for a big rookie season, potentially taking over the job in the slot.

Germie Bernard running tough for a 25-yard gainpic.twitter.com/s0htNB0jHB — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 13, 2026

Read More Fantasy On SI News