Is Ashton Jeanty Worth A First-Round Pick In 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts?

Ashton Jeanty is looking to build on an encouraging rookie campaign, entering the 2026 NFL season with elevated expectations in an improved offense. The star running back is slated to take on a greater role in Klint Kubiak’s offense, which could have a notable impact on his fantasy football stock as draft season approaches.

Despite a relatively slow start to the season, Jeanty emerged as one of the team’s few bright spots during a lackluster 2025 campaign. He posted 975 rushing yards and five touchdowns over 266 carries, adding 55 catches for 346 yards and another five scores through the air.

Las Vegas’ front office worked to bolster the offensive line in front of Jeanty during the offseason, bringing in All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency to pair with the likes of Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson on the front. The move will have a significant impact on a unit that projects to be much improved from last season.

Raiders signing C Tyler Linderbaum to 3-year, $81M deal with $60M guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/YqetNxQwg9 — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2026

Jeanty will likely fall off the board in the first round in the vast majority of fantasy drafts heading into the year, with an ADP inside the top-10 among PPR leagues. Many are questioning if the Boise State product is worthy of a first-round pick after struggling to live up to his ADP in his rookie year, but those narratives will likely be tuned out by the end of the season.

Let’s explore Jeanty’s fantasy outlook coming into the year, and why he should be picked in the opening round of your fantasy draft:

Ashton Jeanty Is A Slam Dunk At No. 10 In 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’re able to land Jeanty at his projected ADP of No. 10 overall, don’t think twice. Despite the struggles of a banged-up offensive front in 2025, Jeanty closed the season ranked as RB11 in PPR, flashing promising receiving versatility in his rookie year.

He averaged 14.4 points per week and started all 17 games for the Raiders a season ago, posting four top-eight weekly finishes in Week 4 (RB1), Week 9 (RB6), Week 11 (RB8) and Week 16 (RB1). I’d expect Jeanty to up his production in a big way, with improved efficiency from his 3.7 yard-per-carry mark last season.

In a cemented bell-cow role with workload in the passing game, fantasy managers have plenty of reason to be excited for Jeanty’s potential breakout campaign this season. Some may have cooled off on Jeanty after performing under his ADP last year, but his floor and ceiling are both significantly elevated coming into year two.

Taking into consideration his projected workload, paired with the team’s moves around him this offseason, I’m quite bullish on the star back’s outlook for the 2026 fantasy campaign. Grabbing Jeanty down the board in the 10 to 12 range is a steal that could lay the foundation for a strong fantasy lineup.

Read More Fantasy On SI News