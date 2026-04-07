Giants Trade Dexter Lawrence To Packers For Coveted Wide Receiver In NFL Mock Trade

Yesterday, we learned that New York Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II has requested a trade from the team and has no intentions of participating in the team's offseason program. The two sides have been unable to negotiate a new deal, and now Lawrence wants out of New York. There are sure to be plenty of teams lining up for the services of the star tackle.

ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday.



Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract… pic.twitter.com/WUSTNxmeGh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2026

This move will have a massive impact on the NFL field and will also have a huge impact for IDP owners. He is one of the most productive defensive tackles in the league despite coming off a down season. A trade for the star tackle could come down to a bidding war between two NFC North teams. The Chicago Bears will make a big push but fall just short in a deal that could shift the balance of power in the division.

Green Bay Packers - New York Giants Mock Trade

Green Bay Packers Receive

DT - Dexter Lawrence II

New York Giants Receive

WR - Dontayvion Wicks

2026 Second Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Last season, Lawrence recorded just 31 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and an interception in what has to be considered a disappointing season. There is a chance that he was disgruntled because of a failure to negotiate a new deal coming off a season in which he dealt with some injury issues.

Nevertheless, in 2024, he had a monster year despite being limited to just 12 games. In those 12 games, he racked up 44 tackles, nine sacks, and a forced fumble. While the bulk of his impact doesn't always show up on the stat sheet, he is one of the few defensive tackles with week-winning upside.

Wicks leaving the Packers should open up more opportunities for Matthew Golden in an offense that has already lost Romeo Doubs to the New England Patriots in free agency this offseason. As far as Wicks' fantasy value goes, we'd expect him to compete for the WR3 job in New York with Darnell Mooney. He'd be a player to monitor, but not select in your fantasy drafts.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) catches a pass against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 41-24. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Green Bay Packers

The Packers traded their top defensive tackle, Kenny Clark, as part of the deal with the Dallas Cowboys for All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons last offseason. They can look to replace him this offseason with Lawrence. While they have solid defensive tackles on their team, Lawrence could help take their defense to the next level and make them a Super Bowl-caliber unit.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The New York Giants

If they have to move on from Lawrence, a second-round pick is probably as good as they are going to do, considering Lawrence is coming off a down year by his standards and is looking for more money heading into his age-29 season. Wicks would add much-needed wide receiver depth and a potential WR3 after their leading wide receiver from 2025, Wan'Dale Robinson, signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

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