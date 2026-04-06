Two Miami Hurricanes Highlight Our Top Rookie IDP Fantasy Value Picks In The 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place starting on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Following the draft, dynasty fantasy owners will start kicking off their rookie drafts. We have spoken about the offensive stars like Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate a ton, but some dynasty owners also have to focus on the other side of the ball.

Here, we are going to focus on IDP dynasty leagues. In these leagues fantasy owners also draft individual defensive players instead of just team defenses. These are the rookie defenders who will be great value picks in 2026 rookie drafts.

DE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Mesidor gets a bit overlooked coming out of Miami because he plays opposite of Rueben Bain, but make no mistake, Mesidor is a star in his own right. In 15 games last season, he racked up 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. Not only is he an excellent pass rusher, which gives him big-play upside, but he's also very strong against the run, which should give him a consistent and high floor as well.

DB Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

McNeil-Warren is a big, physical safety at 6'2 and over 200 pounds. He projects to be a box safety and defensive back who will rack up a ton of tackles for fantasy owners.

With the right landing spot and opportunity, he could be an immediate star with a high floor. However, he is also a solid pass defender. Last season, he piled up 77 tackles, while also defending six passes, grabbing two interceptions, forcing three fumbles, tallying 0.5 sacks, and scoring a touchdown.

DB Keionte Scott, Miami

Scott is likely to be a hybrid safety and nickel corner in the NFL. There is a good chance that he could become a league-winning type player if he is CB eligible.

He is great in coverage and a big hitter. In 14 games last season, he posted 64 tackles, five pass defenses, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and two touchdowns. There is a chance he could end up being the most valuable defender in this draft.

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Rodriguez was the best linebacker in the nation last season. He finished fifth in the Heisman voting in 2025 and won both the Dick Butkus and Chuck Bednarik awards.

Not only is he a tackling machine, but he's also solid in coverage and a big-time playmaker. Last season, he totaled a ridiculous 128 tackles, six pass defenses, one sack, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four interceptions. He is an outstanding football player and will be a monster in the NFL.



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