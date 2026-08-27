Green Bay Signing Jonnu Smith Could Be Bad News For Tucker Kraft And Another Packers' Sleeper

In a bit of a disconcerting move for fantasy football owners, the Green Bay Packers have signed free agent tight end Jonnu Smith to a one-year deal. The move makes sense with Luke Musgrave currently dealing with a neck injury, but it does raise some alarm bells regarding Tucker Kraft as well, who is currently being drafted as the TE6 overall despite coming off a torn ACL.

Packers are signing free-agent TE Jonnu Smith to a one-year deal, as @Schultz_Report also reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2026

Hopefully we learn more about the tight end situation in Green Bay soon. There still seems to be a lot up in the air regarding a very important role for fantasy football owners.

Fantasy Impact

TE Jonnu Smith, Green Bay Packers

As of now, we expect Smith to be locked into a backup role, but he has proven to be a capable contributor when given the opportunity. He is just one year removed from a monster year with the Miami Dolphins, in which he caught 88 of 111 targets for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. It's not crazy to think that he could be an important fantasy piece if the other tight ends in Green Bay have health issues.

TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

We expect Kraft to be ready for Week 1, but it's not a guarantee despite all signs pointing to his likely return to action. He tore his ACL in early November, and there has been some talk about him being on a snap count early in the season.

That could be a significant issue if Smith does end up cutting into his target share. With Kraft having a TE6 overall ADP, you need him to be a high-end fantasy contributor where you are drafting him.

Last season, he caught 32 of 44 targets for 489 yards and six touchdowns despite getting injured early in just his eighth game. He could be a league-winner down the stretch for you in 2026, but you may want to temper your expectations for the first half of the season.

TE Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers

Musgrave is currently on the PUP list with a neck injury, which we do not know the full extent of. This signing could point to this injury being on the more serious side, potentially being more of a long-term issue.

It wouldn't be crazy for fantasy owners to want to stash the backup Packers' tight end in deep leagues, especially if they own Kraft. Right now, we would suggest that Smith should be that handcuff or bench stash over Musgrave.

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