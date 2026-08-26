Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings (Updated): Harold Fannin Jr Falls After Browns Name Deshaun Watson Starter

Fantasy football owners take various approaches when it comes to selecting their tight end. In a majority of leagues, you only have to draft one, which completely changes how you attack the position. They also don't tend to score as many fantasy points as the other key positions. That's why you have to be tactical when drafting them.



While a stud tight end can give you a massive positional advantage, taking a dud high can do major damage to your lineup. Like with quarterbacks, waiting on a tight end and finding a sleeper can go a long way in helping you win a championship. Many fantasy owners also opt to stream tight ends with plenty of success.



The key is identifying and finding the value at the position. This year's tight ends are one of the deepest and most talented crops we have ever seen as fantasy owners, which makes them very intriguing. These are our 2026 fantasy football tight end rankings.



TE1s



The TE1s are more talented than we've ever seen. You can draft one of these studs, plug them into your starting lineup, and forget about the position until further notice.



1. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

3. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

4. Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

5. Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

6. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

9. Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

10. Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

11. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

TE2



There is still a ton of talent in this group. You can wait on the position and grab a sleeper from this group. However, we would advise grabbing two of these tight ends late if you decide to go that route.



13. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

14. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

15. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

16. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

17. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

18. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

19. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

20. AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

21. Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

22. Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

23. Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

24. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans



TE3



These are the streaming options. If you are drafting a tight end from this group, it should be for one of two reasons: to stash them or to start them Week 1 with the intentions to stream the position.



25. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

26. Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

27. Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

28. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

29. David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers

30. Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

31. Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

32. Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

33. Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

34. Theo Johnson, New York Giants

35. Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks

36. Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles

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