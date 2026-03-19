Greg Dortch Looks To Have Fantasy Impact After Signing With Detroit Lions And Reuniting With Former OC

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch has found a new home with the Detroit Lions. The two sides agreed on a one-year deal. Dortch will be reunited with his offensive coordinator in Arizona, Drew Petzing. The wide receiver is excited to be back with his former coordinator and believes he fits the culture in Detroit well.

"It was a big reason. Obviously just the comfort factor. The trust and the success that I've had with him being my OC the three years together," Dortch said. "Drew is very smart and knows exactly how to get people the ball... Detroit fits who I am as a man. The grit, the toughness, the getting it out of the mud. That's just me. That's my whole story and when I got a call from Detroit that they were interested, it was no better fit."

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Dortch is expected to step into the role left vacant by Kalif Raymond, who signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency. It's not a huge role, but Dortch has always made the most of his opportunities.

Fantasy Impact

WR Greg Dortch, Detroit Lions

The arrival of Dortch doesn't significantly impact anyone of fantasy relevance in the Lions' offense. At best, he'll be the sixth option in the passing attack when everyone is healthy. He's replacing Raymond, who caught 24 passes last season for 289 yards and a touchdown on 30 targets.

However, if Detroit does get hit with injuries, Dortch could become an interesting option. Anytime that he has gotten an opportunity to start or become a major contributor, he has shined in the role. He has the ability to be an excellent possession receiver and PPR option.

His quickest path to opportunities would be if anything happened to Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jameson Williams. An injury to either star would give him a significant bump in targets. Unfortunately, when everyone is healthy, he will be little more than a fantasy afterthought. We expect this to be a similar situation to what he dealt with in Arizona.



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