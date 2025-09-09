Harold Fannin Jr. and four Others Lead Our Week 2 TE Waiver Wire Pickup Report
Over the last few seasons, the tight end position has become a lot more fantasy relevant, and Week 1 sees that trend continuing. On the week. 16 tight ends scored double-digit fantasy points in leagues that credit the reception.
Additionally, a pair of tight ends in Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin Jr. set a record with seven receptions, the most by a rookie at the position in Week 1 in NFL history. In this case, Warren was a popular mid-round fantasy draft selection, yet Fannin Jr. leads our Week 2 tight end waiver wire pickup list. The 2024 NCAA leader in receptions and receiving yards is unbelievably available in 97.3% of leagues across all formats, yet was recommended as a sleeper candidate back in August.
Cleveland Browns Harold Fannin Jr. (Rostered in 2.7% of leagues)
Drafted back in April with the 67th overall pick out of Bowling Green, Fannin Jr. had a monstrous 2024 season in college. Leading the country with 117 receptions and 1,555 receiving yards on the way to an All-American honor, Fannin is more of a receiver wrapped in a tight end position designation.
Pairing with David Njoku, who himself is a viable receiving threat, each could continue to see plenty of snap counts, making them a formidable duo for quarterback Joe Flacco and the Browns. Fannin played 72% of the snaps on Sunday, and Njoku 84%. The rookie led the Browns in targets with nine, pulling in seven catches for 63 yards, while Njoku made three catches on his six targets. Fannin was used in the slot 29% of the snaps, and even recorded a rushing attempt for three yards.
It’s safe to say Fannin will be one of the more popular overall pickups on this week’s waiver wire, and managers would be wise to spend an ample amount of their Free Agent Acquisition Budget, especially those in PPR leagues.
New Orleans Saints Juwan Johnson (Rostered in 3.7% of leagues)
The Saints could be in for a long season, but tight end Juwan Johnson could help fantasy managers succeed in theirs. Targeted 11 times, and leading the Saints in both receptions with eight and receiving yards with 76, Johnson is available in nearly 94% of leagues out there.
Heading into Monday, Johnson led all tight ends in PPR scoring with 15.6 and has virtually no competition at the position on his team. Also, wide receiver Chris Olave is a certified injury risk, so Johnson’s target share could increase as the season progresses.
His performance isn’t tremendously shocking, as he had a solid 2024 with 50 receptions, 548 receiving yards, and three touchdowns while hauling in 75.8% of his targets. He showed scoring potential in 2022 when he found the endzone seven times and could be on the way to a top 12 fantasy season for tight ends.
Cincinnati Bengals Noah Fant (Rostered in 2.6% of leagues)
On his third team in following a trade over the summer from the Seattle Seahawks, Noah Fant joined the Bengals and co-shared the lead for Week 1 targets with five. He caught four passes including a score and gained a total of 26 yards.
Fant has been a reliable target in his career with his 71.7% catch rate and could surpass Mike Gesicki as the Bengals and Joe Burrows top tight end option. Fant is available in 97.4% of leagues and Gesicki only caught one pass on Sunday. A bit of a different player than Gesicki, Fant could produce yards after the catch. Fant’s career average yards after catch per reception is 5.6 compared to Gesicki’s 3.3.
San Francisco 49’ers Jake Tonges (Rostered in 0% of leagues)
George Kittle owners may have to be proactive on the waiver wire as a precaution following him leaving the game Sunday in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Kittle is reportedly going to miss a few weeks and this is obviously a situation to monitor as he is one of the premier tight ends in the league and an early round fantasy draft pick.
His backup, Jake Tonges subbed in for him and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards and a touchdown. Tonges is not owned by anyone on earth according to FantasyPros.com with him being available on 100% of rosters across the fantasy landscape.
In the NFL since 2022, Tonges recorded his first three career catches Week 1 in relief, so even if Kittle is out for considerable time, there may not be a call for significant spending of a manager’s FAAB allotment, but making a low-risk claim could be decent insurance for the time being.
Las Vegas Raiders Michael Mayer (Rostered in 2.0% of leagues)
In a similar scenario, with some key differences, another top tier tight end in Brock Bowers seemed to tweak his knee on Sunday. However, the concern is limited, and Bowers should be ok for Week 2.
Bowers told NFL insider Ian Rapoport that he is “fine,” but fantasy managers may want to throw in a claim for Michael Mayer to back up their top-two round pick. Mayer is available in 98% of leagues fantasy-wide, but if managers want to make a splash with a tight end waiver-wire add this week, Fannin, Johnson, or Fant would be the options to shoot for.