Houston Texans 2026 NFL Team Needs: Protect CJ Stroud & Upgrade Skill Positions

As we head toward the finish of this NFL season, we need to start looking at the opening of free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. In less than two months, all NFL teams will have to focus on filling their holes and fixing their issues during the free agency period and the draft. The first step is figuring out the team's needs. These are the biggest needs for the Houston Texans this offseason.

Diversify The Running Back Room

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

You can debate how badly the Texans actually need a running back heading into 2026. Rookie running back Woody Marks came on strong late in his rookie season, and fellow Jawhar Jordan played well when forced into action as well. However, it's also likely the team moves on from both Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb this offseason. We would be shocked if they don't bring in another starting-caliber running back to be either their RB1 or part of a committee in either free agency or the draft. Keep a close eye on them on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Add More Wide Receiver Depth Behind Nico Collins

This is another position that depends on how you feel about their rookie wide receivers. If you are sold on Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, then you may believe they have no reason to even worry about wide receivers. However, if you aren't, then they desperately need to add a wideout on the outside opposite of Nico Collins. We tend to side with the group that believes that they do need to add another wide receiver this offseason. A veteran, who is still talented but perhaps a bit past his prime, could be a nice fit. Similarly to what they tried to do with Stefon Diggs in 2024 before he got injured.

Who Is The Heir Apparent To Dalton Schultz At Tight End?

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) reacts after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Based on how his contract is structured, Dalton Schultz could be a cap casualty this offseason if he doesn't agree to restructure. At one point, we thought former Miami Hurricane Brevin Jordan was the future at the position, but he has struggled to stay healthy. Either way, Schultz will be 30 years old when next season kicks off, so this offense needs a talented young tight end.

Protect C.J. Stroud

The Texans offensive line wasn't as bad as most expected them to be this season, but they still need improvements both inside and outside. We'd expect them to prioritize building the interior offensive line first in free agency, and then address the offensive tackle position in the draft.

