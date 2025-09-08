Houston Texans Backfield Debate: Nick Chubb, Dare Ogunbowale, Dameon Pierce, or Woody Marks?
The Texans’ backfield was left in disarray following Joe Mixon’s offseason foot/ankle injury. While details surrounding the injury remain unclear, speculation is growing that he could miss the entire season—especially after the team placed him on injured reserve and General Manager Nick Caserio declined to comment on his potential return. With Mixon sidelined, there are plenty of touches up for grabs among the remaining Texans running backs. Let’s break down each player's Week 1 usage and evaluate which RB holds the most long-term fantasy value moving forward.
Nick Chubb
Chubb emerged as the clear leader of the Texans’ backfield in Week 1, rushing for 60 yards on 13 carries (4.6 YPC) while playing 51% of the offensive snaps. He joined Houston on a one-year deal after spending seven seasons as the lead back for the Cleveland Browns. Originally expected to serve as Joe Mixon’s backup, Chubb was quickly elevated to the starting role following Mixon’s injury. While Chubb brings proven production and veteran leadership, durability remains a concern—he’s appeared in just 10 games total over the past two seasons (2023 and 2024) due to injuries.
Dare Ogunbowale
Ogunbowale served as the Texans’ primary third-down back in Week 1. He recorded 9 rushing yards on 2 carries (4.5 YPC) and added 2 receptions for 17 yards, while playing 27% of the offensive snaps. At 31 years old with nine years of NFL experience, he’s the veteran presence in the backfield. While he’s never rushed for more than 145 yards in a single season—and has just 578 career rushing yards—his value lies in the passing game. Ogunbowale has accumulated 101 career receptions for 791 receiving yards, carving out a niche as a reliable option on passing downs.
Dameon Pierce
Pierce saw limited action in Week 1 and failed to make a significant impact, rushing for just 5 yards on 3 carries (1.7 YPC) while playing 11% of the offensive snaps. A fourth-round pick by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pierce has totaled 1,653 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns over his career. His most productive season came as a rookie in 2022, when he started 13 games and posted 939 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. Since then, however, he has settled into more of a backup role within the offense.
Woody Marks
Like Pierce, Marks failed to make the most of his limited opportunities in Week 1. He managed just 3 yards on 3 carries (1.0 YPC) while playing only 11% of the team’s offensive snaps. A fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Marks currently sits fourth on the Texans’ running back depth chart, behind Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, and Dare Ogunbowale.
Season Long Verdict
Of the four running backs, it’s clear the Texans plan to lean most heavily on Nick Chubb. Dare Ogunbowale appears to be the primary third-down back. While his ceiling isn’t as high as the others, he offers a steady, defined role in the offense. Meanwhile, Marks and Pierce seem to be splitting opportunities as Chubb’s primary backup, with Pierce holding a slight edge due to his greater experience.