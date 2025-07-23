Houston Texans Training Camp Injury Woes: Joe Mixon On NFI List, CJ Stroud Outlook
As Wednesday's training camp kicked off for the Houston Texans, eleven players were added to the PUP list, with Joe Mixon being added to the Non-Football Injury list. Mixon led the team in rushing yards last season and was a favorite among fantasy football managers.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that Mixon had sustained an ankle injury during his personal training in the offseason and was then seen wearing a walking boot. Wilson states that Mixon is "regaining his mobility and health as he has ramped up his workloads all summer."
Joe Mixon Isn't the Only High-Profile Player Injured
Joining Mixon on the sidelines are running backs Dameon Pierce and J.J. Taylor, along with wide receiver Tank Dell. Safety, Jimmie Ward, who was arrested in a domestic violence incident a couple of months ago, is also on the PUP list. Nick Caserio, the Texans General Manager, said on Wednesday that he is working with the NFL on the case and expects him to be exonerated.
I think it’s day to day-to-day, but kind of let that process kind of take care of itself and whatever the outcome is, you know, we’ll handle it accordingly.”- Nick Caserio
In other news, rookie wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel enter training camp bringing new excitement to the team. Quarterback, CJ Stroud, says that he is excited about “pretty much everyone,” but it's clear that he's most excited by these two new weapons.
Fantasy Football Outlook: Houston Texans
On SI Fantasy Analyst, Shown Childs, reminds fantasy football managers that Joe Mixon should still be drafted as an RB1. Despite battling injury in the 2024 season, he still finished as the RB17 in PPR leagues. Despite the signing of veteran running back Nick Chubb, Childs advises that Mixon remains a strong mid-round target with top-10 upside if he can stay healthy.
Quarterback CJ Stroud saw a phenomenal rookie season in 2023, followed by a 2024 season that was a complete bust. The team was riddled with injuries, including Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell all missing at least three games. For fantasy football managers hoping he'll bounce back this season, CBS Sports recommends that he be a late-round pick in single-QB leagues and a mid-round pick in super flex leagues.
Stroud averaged 21.5 Fantasy points per game in 2023, with that average dropping significantly in 2024 to just 15.3 points. That being said, when his team was healthy at the start of last season, he was averaging at least 22.7 in three of the first six games. With two new, talented rookie receivers, Christian Kirk appearing as a replacement, and a healthy Nico Collins, fantasy managers can feel somewhat comfortable with the 2025 outlook given.