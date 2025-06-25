Joe Mixon Predictions And Projections For 2025 Fantasy Football
Joe Mixon has been a fantasy football workhorse for years, and 2024 was no different—finishing as the RB17 in PPR despite battling injuries. Now with the Houston Texans and facing competition from newly signed Nick Chubb, Mixon remains a strong mid-round target with top-10 upside if he can stay healthy.
Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
Mixon finished with 309 touches, leading to 1,410 combined yards, 12 touchdowns, and 52 catches in his final season with the Bengals. He gained over 100 rushing yards in only one contest (Week 18 – 14/111/1). Mixon ranked sixth in running back scoring (267.10) in PPR formats, highlighted by five games (20.00, 21.00, 29.70, 21.50, and 24.70 fantasy points).
Last year, Mixon played well in his first start for the Texans (178 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches on 33 touches). Unfortunately, he left Week 2 after 29 snaps (47%) with an ankle injury that led to three more games on the sidelines, plus a second issue late in the year limiting his snaps in Week 17 (27) and Week 18 (11).
From Week 6 to Week 13, Mixon produced top-tier running back snaps (166/703/10 with 21 catches for 200 yards and one score – 22.16 FPPG game in PPR formats). His highlight outing came in Week 11 (35.30 fantasy points) while also scoring more than 20.00 fantasy points in five other games (26.80, 27.20, 26.40, 23.40, and 21.90).
His yards per rush have been below the league average over the past six seasons (4.1, 3.6, 4.1, 3.9, 4.0, and 4.1). The Texans gave Mixon 20 touches or more in nine of his 16 games (including the postseason).
Joe Mixon Fantasy Football Outlook
This summer, Mixon will turn 29 while battling another minor foot issue in late May. He has been a high-volume player in six of his last seven seasons (280, 313, 334, 270, 309, and 281 touches) despite missing eight games in three of those years. His ADP (19th running back) in late June slipped a couple of spots after the Texans signed Nick Chubb. Mixon finished 17th in running back scoring (240.50) in PPR formats last year, with a prorated ceiling of 7th (294.74 fantasy points) if he played 17 games.
I expect him to play well when on the field, and Houston should be better offensively in 2025. Buy his expect 250.00 fantasy points floor, with the hopes that Mixon makes at least 16 starts for the Texans.