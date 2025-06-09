Hunter Henry Predictions And Rankings For 2025 Fantasy Football
Hunter Henry quietly became the Patriots’ top receiving option in 2025, leading the team in yards, targets, and tying for receptions. Despite a strong TE1 finish, changes in New England's offense could cap his fantasy value moving forward.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
In 2023, Henry helped fantasy teams in four matchups (5/56/1, 6/52/1, 3/40/2, and 7/66/1). Unfortunately, the 10 games in between led to only 47.5 fantasy points in PPR formats, and his season ended after Week 15 due to a left knee injury that didn’t require surgery.
Henry led the Patriots in receiving yards (674) and targets (97) in 2025 while matching a team high in catches (66). His success led to him ranking 12th in fantasy points (145.40 – PPR formats). He scored double-digit fantasy points in seven matchups (8/109, 3/41/1, 8/92, 7/56, 6/63, 7/75, and 4/39/1). New England gave Henry over seven targets in seven contests.
Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Outlook
The changes in the Patriots’ coaching staff and wide receiver options suggest a decline of at least 20% for their tight ends. Henry will be a backend TE2 this draft season. Over his 119 games, he’s scored 40 touchdowns, helping his fantasy value. Possible 55 catches for 600 yards and four touchdowns.