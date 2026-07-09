Is Justin Herbert a Top-10 Fantasy Football Quarterback in 2026?

Justin Herbert has flashed elite fantasy football upside throughout his NFL career, but injuries, inconsistent offensive line play, and shifting offensive philosophies have kept him from reaching his full potential.

Here's a look at Herbert's 2026 fantasy football outlook, projections, rankings, and whether the Chargers quarterback is poised for a bounce-back season.

Herbert looked like one of fantasy football's biggest quarterback values through the first half of the season. Over his first nine games, he averaged 299 total yards and 2.1 touchdowns per contest while posting 22.81 fantasy points per game in four-point passing touchdown formats. He completed 67.7% of his passes during that stretch and delivered three signature performances, throwing for 350, 451, and 307 yards with three touchdown passes in each outing.

The momentum didn't last. A battered offensive line consistently put Herbert under pressure, and the Chargers surrendered at least three sacks in 11 regular-season games, including eight of their final nine. As a result, Herbert averaged just 218 total yards per game over his final eight starts while accounting for only nine total touchdowns. Despite battling a left-hand injury that ultimately required offseason surgery, he still finished as the QB10 in fantasy scoring with 339.15 points before sitting out Week 18.

Despite the fact that the Chargers offense should heavily feature second-year running back Omarion Hampton, is Justin Herbert a top-10 quarterback heading into 2026?

justin herbert, man pic.twitter.com/wYYS3VvS1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 7, 2026

Justin Herbert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

According to High-Stakes Expert Shawn Childs of FullTime Fantasy, Herbert has league-winning potential this season.

Los Angeles has receiving talent at wide receiver and tight end, but their success starts with better pass protection. The Chargers added four players in this year’s draft. LA also signed C Tyler Biadasz to a three-year deal for $30 million.

In the early draft season, Herbert is the sixth-ranked quarterback in the National Fantasy Football Championship. He brings a winning foundation, and his receiving corps should be much better this year. Possible 4,500 combined yards with a run at 35 touchdowns. Shawn Childs, FullTime Fantasy

Check out Herbert's ADP in the National Fantasy Football Championship!

Herbert enters the 2026 fantasy football season with legitimate QB1 upside if the Chargers' revamped offensive line can provide more consistent protection. Surrounded by an improved group of pass catchers and coming off another top-10 fantasy finish, Herbert may be one of the most valuable quarterbacks based on his current ADP in 2026. Fantasy managers should draft him over Jalen Hurts, who is being drafted in the same range.

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