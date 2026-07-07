Is Patrick Mahomes A Fantasy Football QB1 In 2026?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has been ranked among the top fantasy football QBs ever for the last several NFL seasons. But for the upcoming 2026 season, the belief in the two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl Champion to be an elite-level fantasy QB seems to be fading. ESPN, in its 2026 fantasy football QB rankings, has Mahomes ranked as the composite 14th-best QB.

Mahomes Fantasy Football Evaluation

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the past two seasons, Mahomes has finished as QB11 in fantasy football. While for other QBs this would be a successful season, given where Mahomes' average fantasy draft position has been, he has notably performed below his perceived fantasy value.

Mahomes could have had a much better fantasy football season in 2025 if it were not for injury. Despite the Chiefs' struggles, he did play solidly. He threw for 3,587 passing yards, 22 TDs, and 11 INTs. He missed the final three games due to a torn ACL and LCL. Before these ailments occurred through week 15 of the NFL season, Mahomes ranked as QB6 in fantasy football. So if he can stay healthy, Mahomes should be able to reach a level than the one he is currently perceived. He could even play above it with better offensive weapons now available.

Chiefs' Offense Outlook

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) walks down the hill to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs' offense was limited last season, with their run game being one of the worst in the league. They averaged 106.6 rushing yards per game, the ninth-lowest average in the NFL. They made a move to improve their run game drastically in free agency with the addition of 2025 Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

With the Seattle Seahawks, Walker III had 1,027 rushing yards in 2025. In his four-year career with them, he has rushed for over 1,000 yards twice. The Chiefs have not had an 1,00 yard rusher since Mahomes' rookie season in 2017, where Kareem Hunt ran for 1,327 yards. Having Walker III in Kansas City will at least garner the respect of the opposing defense, which should then open up the passing game a bit for Mahomes.

One other piece that could amplify Mahomes' chance of getting back to being a fantasy football superstar is his WR1, Rashee Rice. He missed six games due to suspension in 2025 and missed three due to a concussion. If he could stay healthy for a whole season, he and Mahomes could have one of the best QB-WR connections in the NFL. In eight games last season, he had 571 receiving yards, 53 receptions, and five TDs. Mahomes also gets to play alongside his favorite target throughout his NFL career, Travis Kelce. He signed a three year 54.7 million extension with Kansas City. Although he by no means is no longer in his prime, he is still one of the better TEs in the league. This past season, he had 76 receptions for 851 receiving yards and five TDs. He finished as TE3 in PPR fantasy football formats in 2025.

In conclusion, Mahomes is a good QB to go after above his ADP. He has the potential to be a top QB3 in fantasy football and has a solid floor around QB15.

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