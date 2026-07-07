Tyreek Hill's Fantasy Football Future Uncertain After Disappointing Injury Report

We got a disappointing but not surprising report today about former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After dislocating his knee his last season and tearing his ACL among other knee ligaments, he may not be cleared to play at all in 2026.



🚨🚨 #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, who suffered a severe knee injury last September that included multiple torn knee ligaments, including his ACL, and a knee dislocation, may not be cleared to play at all for the 2026 season, per James Palmer. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 7, 2026

This is disappointing for fans, because Hill has been so fun to watch in his career, and now we don't know when or if he will be back. However, this report from James Palmer says he may not be cleared this season, not that he won't be. He was never going to be ready before mid-season and that still could be a possibility.



Unfortunately, missing the season was always a real possibility. This is a similar injury to what the much younger Tank Dell suffered, and he missed all of last season. At 32 years old, returning this season could be a tall task.



Fantasy Impact



WR Tyreek Hill, FA



If Hill does miss this entire season, in 2027 he will be a 33 year old wide receiver coming off a massive knee injury after almost two years off the field. To make matters worse, his greatest asset has been his speed. With that said, there is much more to his game than speed, but we don't know how he'll adjust if he doesn't have that elite speed at his disposal.



You can almost certainly rule out Hill signing with anyone this offseason, and potentially at any point this season. If he is even close to healthy, he will get signed by someone next season. We saw Odell Beckham Jr get a deal this season and he was never on the level of Hill and hasn't been particularly good in about eight years. We expect that we will see Hill on an NFL field again, barring his decision to retire.



Nevertheless, that doesn't mean he will have fantasy value. Fantasy owners may have seen the end of his fantasy relevance when he went down with that knee injury. Once he does come back, fantasy owners should proceed with extreme caution. Don't overpay for the name, because he almost certainly won't be the same player when he returns.



There are different ways to handle Hill in different formats. If you already drafted him in bestball, you're beat, but from here on out he should be avoided. In re-draft, he's not worth a last round draft pick or the roster spot he would take up. For dynasty owners, if you get any sort of worthwhile offer you should trad him. That probably won't happen though. We would still sit on him in dynasty rather than cutting him. Even if it's just with the hope of trading him in 2027 if he's cleared to play.

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