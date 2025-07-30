Isaac Guerendo And Omarion Hampton Lead 2025 Fantasy Football Breakout Running Backs
A breakout running back is one of the most valuable assets in fantasy football. When you can draft a running back later in your draft and get high-end value, you can end up with a league winner. These are the running backs that are going to break out in 2025.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Mason is still just 26 years old and has averaged 5.3 yards per carry during his three-year career. The concern for him has been injuries and a lack of volume. We are willing to bet that he takes over early-down and short-yardage work in Minnesota this season. Aaron Jones is getting older, and they are going to have to try to preserve him and limit his touches this season. The Minnesota Vikings wanted to do this last season, but couldn't find a competent running back to give carries to.
Jones's 255 carries last season were the most in his career. That's not ideal for a running back that will turn 31 during the 2025 season. Don't be surprised if that number drops by over 100 carries. Mason is a talented running back who should see the most volume of his career in a strong offense.
Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers
This is a bet against Christian McCaffrey. We know the San Francisco 49ers' backfield is one of the most valuable in fantasy football, and with CMC's health concerns, we are banking on Guerendo to have a breakout season. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry last season with limited touches. This season, he will see much more volume. The 49ers will once again run McCaffrey into the ground and get him hurt. That will lead to Guerendo's breakout season.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Hampton is going to finish as an RB1 this season and has the upside to be a top-five fantasy running back. Ashton Jeanty is getting all the attention, but Hampton is to Jeanty what Jamhyr Gibbs was to Bijan Robinson. He landed on a team that is going to be near the top of the league in rushing attempts, and they have built up their offensive line to be successful doing so.
His main competition for touches, Najee Harris, has already injured his eye during a July 4 fireworks accident. This has opened the door for Hampton to win the job in training camp and never look back. This is a slam dunk breakout candidate.