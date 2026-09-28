Fantasy Football Impact of J.J. McCarthy Trade to New York Giants: How it Affects Cam Skattebo & Malik Nabers

Blockbuster Trade: J.J. McCarthy’s Fresh Start with the Giants and the Fantasy Football Ripple Effects

The New York Giants have swung a trade, acquiring former first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

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The #Giants are trading for #Vikings former first-round QB JJ McCarthy, per me, @AdamSchefter and @MikeGarafolo.



With Jaxson Dart out for the regular season, NYG acquires McCarthy to help solidify their room. An intriguing add. pic.twitter.com/DtLG1SW4Sz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2026

With franchise cornerstone QB Jaxson Dart sidelined for the remainder of the 2026 season due to a knee injury, the 2-1 Giants desperately need an improvement under center as veteran QB James Winston has struggled in relief of Dart. With Giants head coach, John Harbaugh, now connected to the former college quarterback of his brother, Jim Harbaugh, is McCarthy in line to start for the Giants in the near future? And what would that look like for fantasy football managers if he does?

Let's dive into the speculative exercise of figuring out what the fantasy football ramifications might be if McCarthy takes over under center for the Giants in the near future.

What does the trade mean for J.J. McCarthy?

The Giants’ decision to pull the trigger on McCarthy is a low-risk, high-reward move for a team in transitional turmoil. Sending away only a 2027 fifth-rounder gives the Giants a former Top-10 pick to provide an alternative to the aging Jameis Winston.

Winston brings big-play potential, but his turnover tendencies and erratic play haven't elevated the offense or provided consistent game management. While this is purely speculative, it wouldn't be a shock to see Winston maintain his starting job for 1-2 weeks while the Giants allow McCarthy to absorb a new playbook. If Winston continues to struggle over that time, we could see McCarthy take over under center for New York by Week 6 or 7.

McCarthy has never been an elite fantasy option at quarterback, but he had a few big weeks last season before getting hurt. If he does become the Giants starter, he'd inherit a strong supporting cast and would immediately insert himself into the QB2 conversation. He can be left on waiver wires in most fantasy football leagues for now, but is worth a waiver wire add for those in deeper and/or superflex leagues.

What would such a move mean for the fantasy football value for the rest of the Giants offense?

Fantasy Football Ripple Effects for Giants offense

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Nabers remains the undisputed alpha focal point of this offense regardless of who plays quarterback. While Winston offers high-volume targets downfield, McCarthy’s game relies more on structure and intermediate crossers. Expect a slight drop in raw vertical shot plays, but an increase in higher-efficiency target quality if McCarthy takes over. Nabers’ run-after-catch abilities would match well with McCarthy’s ball placement on timing routes, keeping him locked in as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Young quarterbacks notoriously lean heavily on safety valves, and tight ends are often a young QB's best friend. Likely's ability to stretch the seam and win in short- to intermediate-range zones would make him a prime target for McCarthy when under pressure. While Likely has struggled with Winston under center, a move to McCarthy would likely transform Likely back into a weekly TE1 start.

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Cam Skattebo would benefit significantly from McCarthy taking over. The third-year signal caller's mobility presents a genuine dual-threat threat on zone-read options, taking defensive eyes off the backfield and opening up wider running lanes. Furthermore, McCarthy's willingness to check down in rhythm rather than force low-probability deep throws should boost Skattebo's floor in PPR formats.

WR Darnell Mooney, New York Giants

Darnell Mooney thrives on deep-ball tracking and explosive perimeter plays, which is the exact area where Winston was most willing to take risks. McCarthy is generally more conservative with downfield shot plays, so Mooney may see a drop in deep target share. Such a move would shift his fantasy profile from a volatile ceiling option to a volatile, lower-floor WR4/Flex depth piece who can be left on the waiver wire.

WR Malachi Fields, New York Giants

Malachi Fields’ fantasy impact remains tied to his snap share and red-zone packages. While McCarthy’s accuracy on perimeter boundary throws could help Fields leverage his size in contested catch situations, Fields remains a secondary/tertiary read in this progression scheme. He sits as a high-upside bench stash whose value depends on how quickly the new-look offense finds its footing.