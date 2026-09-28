Week 4 Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Risers and Fallers

Navigating the early weeks of the fantasy football season requires separating true breakout usage from temporary, single-week variance. As we head into Week 4, player valuations are shifting rapidly due to quarterback changes, injuries, and evolving target hierarchies across the league. Identifying these trends before your league mates do can be the difference between making a game-changing trade or getting stuck with a declining asset.

With Week 3 in the books, let's take a look at five players whose fantasy football stock is surging and five whose value is trending downward heading into Week 4.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Risers

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Wilson looked like a bonafide WR1 for Arizona on Sunday, earning an eye-popping 17 targets. He served as the ultimate safety valve and primary intermediate option throughout the afternoon, finishing with 11 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. That elite volume gives him an immense PPR floor and makes him a prime target for fantasy lineups.

WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

London erupted for a massive 194-yard performance on 10 targets in Week 3. With Michael Penix Jr. taking over under center, London is commanding high-value downfield opportunities and proving to be a true target hog in this Atlanta offense. His instant chemistry with Penix cements him as a weekly top-10 WR option moving forward.

RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

With De'Von Achane leaving Week 3 early due to injury, Gordon was thrust into an expanded role in Miami’s offense. He capitalized on the opportunity by seizing goal-line work and early-down carries, vaulting himself into immediate RB2 territory with high-end touchdown potential with Achane now out for the season. While Gordon is the priority waiver wire add, Jaylen Wright will likely factor into this mix, as well.

TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Johnson continued his strong start to the season with an 8-catch, 53-yard performance featuring two touchdowns on eight targets against Las Vegas. In a tight end landscape plagued by overall inconsistency, Johnson has emerged as a reliable end-zone weapon and high-volume target for the Saints. Consider Johnson a weekly TE1 starter for now.

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

With Jayden Reed sidelined due to injury, Golden stepped into the primary slot and perimeter rotation, commanding 11 targets. He converted that volume into 5 receptions for 100 yards and a score. His big-play capability and elevated target share make him an instant riser and weekly WR2/3 while Green Bay's receiving corps heals up.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Fallers

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

While his final fantasy point total was saved by a late rushing workload, Maye's efficiency and passing output have lagged significantly in recent weeks. Managing only 144 passing yards on 30 attempts in a blowout loss to Jacksonville, Maye’s low passing floor makes him difficult to trust in single-QB formats until he turns things around (which may not happen until A.J. Brown is back from injury).

WR Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittman’s integration into Pittsburgh’s passing attack remains extremely concerning after posting just 2 receptions for 16 yards on 5 targets. Hovering under a 12% target share on the season, he isn't earning the volume required to sustain fantasy relevance, rendering him an unstartable WR4 option until his usage shifts dramatically.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

After a promising start to the season, Likely's fantasy outlook took a significant hit following Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury. With Jameis Winston stepping in at quarterback, the Giants' passing distribution is shifting, and Likely was largely phased out of the primary game plan in Week 3 with only 2 receptions for 14 yards. Consider Likely a TE2 until he can show otherwise.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Although Egbuka saw 9 targets and finished with 5 receptions for 62 yards, the bigger issue lies with quarterback Baker Mayfield suffering a dislocated thumb. If Mayfield misses extended time and Tampa Bay is forced to rely on backup QB Jalon Daniels, Egbuka’s ceiling and weekly efficiency take a significant hit.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Montgomery has put together back-to-back lackluster performances, logging just 33 rushing yards on 11 carries in Week 3. Compounding the concern, Woody Marks stole short-yardage and goal-line work in the fourth quarter, directly threatening Montgomery’s high-value touch distribution moving forward. Montgomery is a very risky flex play at this point.