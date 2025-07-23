Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp: Trevor Lawrence Update And Travis Hunter Debut
As the Jacksonville Jaguars first day of training camp wrapped up today, quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, took some time to meet with members of the media. The topic that was on everybody's mind is his health going into this season. Lawrence injured his shoulder last year, missing nearly half the season.
Feel really good. It's the best I've felt in a long time physically. Yeah, it sucks not playing, not being on the field, you know. So I love to do, love to play. And you put in all the work in the offseason and through camp, and then to have the season cut short isn't fun. So it's given me a really great appreciation for the game and how much you know I love it and love being out here.- Trevor Lawrence
Fantasy Football Outlook: Trevor Lawrence
In 2022, Lawrence had a fantastic inaugural season, finishing with 4,404 combined yards, 30 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He ranked 7th in fantasy scoring, earning fantasy managers 354.05 fantasy points. Since then, he's been on the decline. On SI Fantasy Sports Analyst, Shawn Childs recently wrote that in this early draft season, Lawrence is the 19th-ranked quarterback. Fantasy managers should expect him to be a value pick this year, while on a path for 4,000+ combined yards with at least 25 scores.
Lawrence was on the field today, running through drills with his teammates. Practice was fairly light, with players wearing shorts and helmets for around an hour and 15 minutes. There were no reports of injuries during this practice, but linebacker, Dennis Gardeck and defensive tackle, Maason Smith, were both on the sidelines due to being on the PUP list.
While the quarterbacks were having a decent workout, the offense struggled with a series of dropped passes. Lawrence completed 3 of 9 in 11-on-11 periods and 5 of 6 in 7-on-7 periods (8 of 15 overall). Nick Mullens completed 3 of 5 in 11-on-11 and 3 of 4 in 7-on-7 (6 of 9 overall). The drops were made by Dyami Brown, Hunter Long, and Joshua Cephus. Just two plays later, deemed "best play of the day", Cephus caught a deep pass from Mullens while falling down.
Fantasy Football Outlook: Travis Hunter
As you can imagine, all eyes were on Travis Hunter. He caught all three of the targets he received on the first day of training camp. Hunter practiced exclusively on the offense but Liam Coen said that Hunter will be practicing on both sides of the ball by the middle of next week.
You want to give him a couple days offense, a couple days defense, and then give him an opportunity to go flip-flop within the same practice and then that will kind of become the norm.- Liam Coen
In 27 games over his college career, Hunter played in 27 games, racking up 149 receptions, 1,820 yards, and averaging 12.2 yards per carry with 18 touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown. Hunter will undoubtedly be a wild card as it relates to fantasy football. Depending on league formats, he could bring a huge advantage to fantasy managers who manage to draft him to their rosters.
According to ESPN, Hunter has "cheat code" potential depending on your league's scoring. Those playing in IDP leagues stand to benefit from his unique situations the most, earning points for plays on both the offense and defense. Leagues without defensive scoring can still benefit from a player like Hunter, provided that he causes a pick-six, earning managers six fantasy points for the touchdown, but nothing for the interception.