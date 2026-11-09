Jacoby Brissett to Start for Ravens and Provide Huge Fantasy Football Value Boost to Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry

Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore: QB2 Upside vs. Chargers, Plus Huge Fantasy Boosts for Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry

The fantasy football landscape in Baltimore underwent a seismic shift following the devastating thumb injury to Lamar Jackson. With Tyler Huntley also sidelined for the season, the Ravens aggressively pivoted by trading for veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett. And it sounds like Brissett is ready to make his Ravens debut.

"I do expect Jacoby Brissett to be our starter Monday night." pic.twitter.com/d5DVryAmCx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 9, 2026

Thrust immediately into a starting role, Brissett is slated to make his Ravens debut on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. For fantasy football managers scrambling to fill massive roster holes at quarterback and across the offense, this unexpected transition breathes new life into several key options.

Jacoby Brissett: Stepping In as a Viable QB2 Against the Chargers

While Brissett’s stint in Arizona ended with a benching, circumstances in Baltimore are entirely different. Armed with a solid supporting cast and a system tailored to feature high-percentage throws, Brissett immediately vaults onto the streaming radar as a legitimate QB2 with some upside for Monday night.

The Chargers' defense presents a fascinating matchup. Los Angeles boasts a fierce pass rush that can pressure bad offenses, but Brissett’s veteran pocket presence and history of distributing the ball quickly to primary reads help mitigate that threat. He won't provide the elite, slate-breaking rushing floor of Jackson, but his volume in a pass-leaning script makes him a safe floor play in Superflex leagues and a viable plug-and-play streaming option for managers in standard 12-team formats.

Ripple Effects: Massive Boost for Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry

Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry are in the midst of a rough stretch, with Jackson and Huntley's absence sapping most of their fantasy value. However, Brissett taking over under center completely alters the outlook for Baltimore's primary playmakers, changing how defenses must scheme against this Ravens attack.

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

If you are a Zay Flowers manager, you can exhale a bit. Brissett’s accuracy and preference for locking onto dynamic, shifty slot and intermediate receivers mean Flowers' target share remains secure. Unlike raw backups who might struggle to read complex coverages, Brissett has a career-long track record of feeding his top pass-catchers. Flowers gains a stability boost, keeping him locked in as a high-floor WR2 with explosive YAC potential against the Chargers.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

The biggest hidden win of Brissett stepping in is how it protects Derrick Henry's fantasy ceiling. When teams faced an undrafted rookie or emergency backups under center, defenses completely sold out to stop the run, stacking heavy boxes against Henry on nearly every snap. While opponents will still respect the run, Brissett's baseline competence as a passer forces safeties to respect the deep and intermediate zones. Keeping teams honest means fewer clogged running lanes and more room for Henry to rumble into the second level.

Brissett may not replace all of what Baltimore lost, but his arrival keeps the offense afloat (and keeps your fantasy lineups breathing heading into Monday night).