Fantasy Football Week 10 Stock Watch Fallers: Time to Panic About Derrick Henry? Buy Low on Josh Downs?

Fantasy Football Week 10 Stock Watch Fallers: Panic Over Jared Goff & Derrick Henry?

While this week's Risers bring plenty of optimism, the latest slate also left several high-profile fantasy assets and early-round draft picks in a tailspin. As we head into this week's NFL trade deadline, it's going to be critically important to make the right moves on players whose stock is heading up or down.

Let’s dive into five disappointing storylines from the weekend, evaluate the underlying panic, and determine whether you should buy low, hold tight, or cut ties for Week 10 and beyond.

Week 9 Fantasy Football Fallers

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks on from the sideline before a play Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Is it time to panic about Jared Goff? The Lions' signal-caller has settled into a frustrating routine of weekly variance, posting two straight weeks in single-digit fantasy points despite commanding a high-powered offense. However, better days could be right around the corner as Detroit prepares to face a Patriots defense that just got torn to shreds by Jordan Love.

The Verdict: Hold and buy low. The offensive environment in Detroit remains elite, and anomalous floor games happen to pocket passers. Treat him as a high-upside bounce-back QB1 candidate rather than waiver wire fodder, especially heading into a great Week 10 matchup.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Are the wheels finally falling off for King Henry? Fantasy managers who banked on elite efficiency are hitting the panic button after Henry notched four straight weeks under 60 rushing yards, showcasing a concerning dip in explosive yardage and game-script stability in Baltimore.

The Verdict: Hold, but downgrade expectations. While a multi-week slump in yardage is alarming for an elite draft investment, writing off a historically dominant goal-line powerhouse entirely is premature. Treat him as a volatile, touchdown-dependent RB2 until Baltimore's rushing attack re-establishes its rhythm (which should get a bump with newly-acquired QB Jacoby Brissett under center).

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Is Quinshon Judkins droppable? After entering the season with high expectations, Judkins has struggled to carve out consistent ceiling games, turning in two weeks under 50 rushing yards and failing to top 100 yards all season. His lack of explosive efficiency behind Cleveland's sputtering line has fantasy managers questioning his weekly viability as a starter.

The Verdict: Context matters, but you can explore alternatives in shallower formats. If your league features shorter benches and better waiver wire upside, you don't need to anchor yourself to an inefficient backfield share. In deeper leagues, he's strictly a bench stash hold until the Browns' offensive scheme opens up.

WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Buy low on Jalen Coker? The Panthers' young receiver has experienced a bumpy stretch of offensive inconsistency, logging three straight weeks with 5 or less targets, prompting restless managers to look to cash out as his target floor shrinks.

The Verdict: Aggressive Buy Low. Pass-catchers with Coker's route-running talent and downfield potential are worth stashing through developmental lulls. If a frustrated manager in your league is panicking over a quiet stretch, pounce immediately before his role rebounds.

WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Two meh months in a row = time to move on? After flashing strong numbers early in the year, Downs has flatlined for fantasy managers, not topping 50 yards or 4 catches since Week 3. However, whispering winds around the league suggest a trade could be on the way, which might inject new life into his fantasy profile.

The Verdict: Hold for the news cycle. Slot receivers with Downs' pedigree can flip their fantasy fortunes overnight with a change of scenery. If a manager in your league is panicking over months of quiet stat lines, capitalize on the stagnant value and stash him for the potential transaction bump.