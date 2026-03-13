Brian Thomas Jr.’s Fantasy Value Could Rebound With Potential Jets Trade

In this potential mock trade, the New York Jets could target wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars to bolster their passing attack.

Thomas Jr. brings elite speed, big-play ability, and proven NFL experience, giving the Jets a weapon who can contribute immediately and help support quarterback Geno Smith.

With his potential to stretch defenses and create opportunities for other receivers, Thomas Jr. would provide both depth and explosive upside.

Here’s what it would take for the Jets to acquire him.

New York Jets - Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Jets Acquire:

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jaguars Acquire:

2026 2nd Round Pick

If Brian Thomas Jr. were traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the New York Jets, his fantasy value would likely rise.

After a standout 2024 season with 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, Thomas Jr.’s production dipped in 2025 (48 receptions, 707 yards, 2 TDs), but moving to the Jets would give him a clear path as a primary target for quarterback Geno Smith.

Increased targets and opportunities could elevate him to WR1/WR2 status, offering a high floor and ceiling in PPR leagues and making him a key fantasy asset with upside for big games.

Why The Jets Make This Trade

The New York Jets would make a trade for Brian Thomas Jr. primarily to upgrade their wide receiver room and give quarterback Geno Smith more weapons.

Currently, the Jets have a mix of veteran and developing receivers, but adding Thomas Jr. gives them a young, explosive deep-threat who can stretch defenses and create opportunities for other playmakers.

Thomas Jr. also provides speed, playmaking ability, and versatility, allowing him to line up both outside and in the slot, which can help the Jets’ offense stay unpredictable.

With the team aiming to support Geno Smith and improve their passing attack, acquiring a talented receiver who is ready to contribute immediately addresses both depth and upside.

In short, the Jets see Thomas Jr. as a player who can impact the field right away while also growing into a potential WR1/WR2 in their offense.

Why The Jaguars Make This Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars would make a trade, sending Brian Thomas Jr. to the Jets primarily to turn a talented but non-essential player into valuable draft capital.

By receiving a 2026 2nd-round pick, the Jaguars gain flexibility to either draft a young impact player at a position of need or use the pick in a future trade to strengthen the roster.

From a strategic standpoint, since Thomas Jr. doesn’t fit perfectly into the Jaguars’ long-term offensive plans and since they already have depth at wide receiver, moving him now allows Jacksonville to extract value while his stock is high, rather than risk losing him later or paying him a bigger contract.

The trade would also give the team more options to invest in other positions, such as offensive line, defense, or skill positions, helping balance the roster for both the short and long term.

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