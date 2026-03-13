Jerry Jeudy’s Fantasy Value Could Soar With Potential Trade to the Giants

In this potential mock trade, The New York Giants could look to acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to strengthen their receiving corps.

Jeudy brings speed, precise route-running, and proven NFL experience, making him a weapon who can contribute immediately.

With the Giants looking to add depth and more options for their quarterback Jackson Dart, Jeudy’s arrival would provide both versatility and playmaking ability.

Here’s what it would take for the Giants to acquire him.

New York Giants - Cleveland Browns NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Giants Acquire:

WR Jerry Jeudy

Browns Acquire:

2026 5th Round Pick

If Jerry Jeudy were traded to the New York Giants, his fantasy value would likely rise significantly.

In 2025 with the Cleveland Browns, he had 50 receptions for 602 yards and 2 touchdowns, averaging 12.0 yards per catch, which made him more of a WR3/flex option.

Moving to New York, Jeudy would fill the void left by Wan’Dale Robinson and support quarterback Jaxson Dart, especially with Malik Nabers coming off an injury.

With a larger target share and a more prominent role, Jeudy could see increased receptions and yardage, turning him into a weekly starter with WR2 upside, particularly in PPR leagues.

Why The Browns Make This Trade

If the Cleveland Browns traded Jerry Jeudy to the New York Giants for a 5th-round pick, the move would likely be about roster planning and financial flexibility.

Jeudy has a sizable contract, and trading him could free up salary cap space. That extra flexibility would help Cleveland manage other major contracts, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, while allowing the team to spend money on other needs such as the offensive line, defense, or overall depth.

The Browns might also feel confident in younger receivers stepping into larger roles, such as Isaiah Bond. If Cleveland believes its young talent can develop within the offense, moving Jeudy could make more sense.

In addition, the team could use its draft picks to select another wide receiver, bringing in a younger and cheaper option for the future.

Even though a 5th-round pick is not extremely high value, it still gives the Browns draft capital that can be used to add depth, develop players, or be included in future trades as the team continues building its roster.

Why The Giants Make This Trade

If the New York Giants traded a 5th-round pick for Jerry Jeudy, it would likely be to strengthen their wide receiver group after losing Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency.

Robinson’s departure would leave a gap in the offense, especially in terms of quick separation and reliable route running.

Jeudy is known for his precise routes and ability to create space, which could help replace some of that production and give the Giants another dependable option in the passing game.

The move would also help support quarterback Jaxson Dart, who would need more weapons around him to develop and succeed. Adding a proven receiver like Jeudy could make the offense more balanced and easier for a young quarterback to operate.

It would be even more important since star receiver Malik Nabers is coming off an injury, since the team may want another reliable target while Nabers returns to full strength.

Because the trade would only cost a 5th-round pick, it would be a relatively low-risk move that adds experience and depth to the Giants’ offense.

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