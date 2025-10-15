Jahmyr Gibbs And 9 Other Fantasy Studs Not To Be Worried About After Disappointing Week 6 Performances
Week 6 of the NFL season brought a plethora of disappointing fantasy football performances from some of the league’s biggest stars. Whether it be due to injuries or other outside circumstances, some of fantasy’s most consistent players faced their share of struggles, raising disappointment among owners. Fantasy owners shouldn’t act hastily, though. Here are 10 fantasy stars who struggled with disappointing performances during Week 6:
Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles were blindsided with a 34-17 loss at the hands of the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, giving their divisional rivals their second consecutive loss following a 4-0 start to the season. Star running back Saquon Barkley turned in a season-low 8.7 points in fantasy among PPR leagues, struggling to post efficient production in limited volume.
Barkley recorded just 58 rushing yards as Philadelphia leaned on its pass game, looking to come back from a multiple-possession deficit for the majority of the game. Fantasy owners should remain bullish on the star running back though, as the Eagles gear up for a favorable matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings.
Breece Hall - New York Jets
Several members of the New York Jets could’ve been included on this week’s list, but we’ll focus on one of the offense’s brightest stars. Despite recording a season-high 22 carries Breece Hall mustered just 59 yards in New York’s 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Hall was also overlooked in the pass game, failing to record a catch for the first time this season. A tough matchup versus one of the league’s best defenses could have projected a lowly performance from Hall, but he should bounce back versus the Carolina Panthers this weekend.
Michael Pittman Jr. - Indianapolis Colts
Despite a resilient win over the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. struggled in the pass game. While quarterback Daniel Jones completed 22 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, Pittman managed just two receptions for 20 yards, each of which marked season-lows for the veteran receiver.
Though his Week 6 performance was discouraging, Pittman should manage to bounce back versus a banged-up Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 7. His favorable trend of volume to start the season projects an immediate bounce back from the Colts star.
Keenan Allen - Los Angeles Chargers
Keenan Allen has been one of the Chargers’ top wideouts to start the season, posting consistent production in his first five games of the season. Matched up versus the Miami Dolphins, an outlier performance from rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden III took away from Allen’s volume in the pass game. He managed just 6.7 fantasy points, marking a new season-low.
Allen should manage to bounce back rather quickly for fantasy owners, entering a favorable matchup versus the Colts’ secondary. He opened the season as one of fantasy’s top receivers over the first three games of the season, but has struggled over the past two weeks. Allen will revert to his past trend of production over the next few weeks.
Quinshon Judkins - Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns suffered their third consecutive loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who has shined through his first four games, struggled versus a stout Steelers defensive front, recording season-low marks in fantasy points, rushing yards, and yards per attempt. His 3.6-point performance also marked his first game of the season without double-digit fantasy production.
Luckily for Judkins’ fantasy owners, the Ohio State rookie projects to bounce back immediately versus a struggling Miami Dolphins defense in Week 7. Judkins has sustained notable production prior to a tough matchup versus Pittsburgh, and should post notable fantasy production versus Miami.
Javonte Williams - Dallas Cowboys
Veteran running back Javonte Williams has anchored the backfield in an explosive Dallas Cowboys offense to start the season. Entering Week 7, Williams ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards, despite a lackluster performance in Dallas’ Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Williams recorded 13 carries for a season-low 29 yards, failing to eclipse 12.0 points in fantasy for the first time this season.
His cemented volume and notable production helps project an imminent rebound performance from the North Carolina product. The Cowboys leaned on an efficient passing attack to stay float in a high-scoring affair versus Carolina, and will likely make Williams and the run game a focal point versus the Washington Commanders in 7.
Kenneth Walker III - Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and the remainder of the offense’s rushing attack was limited to a quiet day during a 20-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Seattle’s passing attack emerged prominent thanks to a 295-yard, two passing touchdown performance from quarterback Sam Darnold. Walker managed just 4.7 points among PPR leagues, falling short of 10.0 points for the second consecutive week.
Walker’s volume and previous production during the start of the season help project a quick fantasy turnaround for the veteran back. The Houston Texans present a tough matchup in Week 7, but Seattle will likely look to establish the run game early and often in what could be a low-scoring affair.
Davante Adams - Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams managed a 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens thanks to a much-improved performance from the first to the second half. The Ravens’ defense allowed just 181 passing yards despite the loss, limiting star receiver Davante Adams to just four receptions for 39 yards. Adams has been a consistent outlet of fantasy production to start the season, surpassing 13.0 points in four of his first six games of the season.
Adams is likely to bounce back versus the Jaguars in Week 7, as the Rams offense endures the loss of star receiver Puca Nacua. Adams’ WR1 volume with Matthew Stafford under center presents reason for optimism versus Jacksonville’s defense.
Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans fell to 1-5 on the back of a 20-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, as running back Tony Pollard was limited to just 34 yards on 10 carries, marking season-lows in each category. Pollard also recorded a season-low in fantasy points with just 6.7, snapping a three-game streak with 10.0 or more points.
Pollard has provided a lackluster Titans offense with the most consistent production among the unit. A Week 7 matchup versus the New England Patriots presents a tough matchup for Pollard and Tennessee’s run game, but his fantasy production and consistent volume to start the season should provide optimism for owners.
Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense limited a proven Detroit Lions rushing attack to just 98 yards, the unit’s second-lowest mark of the season. Star running back Jahmyr Gibbs posted just 7.5 points, a steep drop-off after surpassing 15.0 points in each of his first five games. Gibbs and the Lions suffered a 30-17 loss, falling to 4-2 on the season.
Fantasy owners shouldn’t panic. Gibbs is a proven RB1 in fantasy and struggled in an outlier performance that limited his receiving volume. The star running back will likely rebound versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense.