Cooper Rush and Courtland Sutton Top Week 6 Fantasy Football Losers
Another fantasy football week has come and almost gone. A little less football did not make a difference as the chaos and thrillers were still out there. Indianapolis pulled through to go 5-1 and the Los Angeles Chargers managed to get by the Miami Dolphins in Miami.
So, what else happened during the 1:00 and 4:00 games during Week 6? Drake Maye did it again as the New England Patriots moved to 4-2. Unfortunately, let us focus first on the fantasy football losers that killed the souls of fantasy football owners.
Cooper Rush Calls It A Wrap
Justin Fields' performance caused a tense exchange between a reporter and Aaron Glenn after the game in London. The idea of -10 net passing yards is extremely troublesome. Fields scored 4.9 fantasy points which was the second lowest among all quarterbacks in Week 6. Even backup Tyler Huntley from Baltimore managed 6.62 points. Speaking of Baltimore...
Enter Cooper Rush into the equation. Rush was bad enough last week in his three interceptions among his 20 pass attempts. The Los Angeles Rams were banged up going into this week and lost Puka Nacua and Blake Corum at one point. Despite all that, Baltimore managed three points in the first half.
Rush was 11-for-19 with 72 passing yards and an interception plus one lost fumble. That added up to -1.12 points. That is correct. An inactive quarterback scored more points. John Harbaugh saw enough and finally benched Rush. Huntley came in and finished the game. He did not lead Baltimore to any points but did account for 107 total yards.
It will be interesting to see if Lamar Jackson returns after the Ravens' bye. One thing seems certain. Rush likely does not start again in 2025 for the Ravens.
Rhamondre Stevenson Stuck In Neutral
Stevenson was not a reason why the New England Patriots won today. Projected to score around 12-14 points, the Running Back managed a meager 18 yards on 13 carries. Stevenson did not catch a single pass and ended up with 1.8 fantasy points. That's it!
At least, the New England Running Back was getting in the endzone (three touchdowns). He caught a few passes. After the game against New Orleans, what is left? Stevenson could not break tackles and get a lot of yards after contact. Drake Maye led the Patriots in rushing with 28 yards. That included a 20 yard scamper.
New England may be 4-2 but their running game needs work. The offensive line is not getting holes but the running backs are not exactly helping their cause either. New England ranked 27th in yards and 28th in yards per carry going into Week 6. The Patriots averaging 2.4 yards per carry against a team giving up 4.2 a rush is not good.
Clearly, something has to give. At least Tennessee's defense ranks among the bottom five against the run.
Courtland Sutton Had A Rough Time In London
Sutton has been here before and bounced back. Maybe that will happen again. Sutton was projected for 13.3 points on ESPN and wound up with 2.7. It is always hard to make up a double digit deficit from what a fantasy owner is expecting.
The Denver Wide Receiver caught one pass for 17 yards. He was targeted three times by Bo Nix. Sutton was far from the only Bronco who had a rough day offensively against the New York Jets. A win is a win but for fantasy owners this was nightmarish.
It was not much better according to Yahoo.
It may not have been one of the worst fantasy games of all time but the contest had few bright spots.