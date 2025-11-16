Jahmyr Gibbs, DeVonta Smith And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For SNF: Lions Vs. Eagles
Sunday Night Football features a highly anticipated showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions in Week 11. This potential playoff showdown will feature some of the most popular PrizePicks lines of the weekend. Philadelphia is looking to build on a three-game win streak, coming off a 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers in their last time out. Similarly, Detroit is coming off a victory in Week 10, taking down the Washington Commanders in a 44-22 blowout win. Here are the five top PrizePicks plays for Sunday night’s potential NFC playoff preview:
Jared Goff Over 241.5 Passing Yards
Jared Goff has quietly pieced together one of the top campaigns of any quarterback through nine games this season. Entering Week 11, Goff ranks ninth in the NFL in passing yards and is tied for second in passing touchdowns, completing 74% of his passes for 2,235 yards and 20 touchdowns with three interceptions. His passing yards line of 242 yards presents a favorable play, considering Detroit’s passing volume and production through the first half of the season. Goff has eclipsed 241 yards in each of his last three games and four times over the last five games. PrizePicks users can feel confident in Goff’s line for Sunday night.
Jahmyr Gibbs Over 62.5 Rushing Yards
Despite relatively limited volume, sharing the backfield with David Montgomery, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has managed stellar performances throughout his last three games. The star running back is coming off a 172-total yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 10, two games removed from a 218-total-yard, two touchdown outing in Week 7. Entering a matchup versus the 19th-ranked run defense in the NFL, Gibbs’ recent surge of production gives reason for optimism in his 63-yard mark on SNF.
DeVonta Smith Over 60.5 Receiving Yards
Despite inconsistency within Philadelphia’s offense throughout the first half of the season, DeVonta Smith has taken over as the team’s leading wideout. Through nine games, Smith has hauled in 48 of his 62 targets for 657 yards and three touchdowns. Entering Week 11, Smith is coming off a four-catch, 69-yard performance in Week 10, and has eclipsed his 61-yard mark in each of his last three games. His production and emergence as the offense’s premier weapon has made him one of the most popular PrizePicks plays of the week.
Dallas Goedert Over 0.5 Rushing/Receiving TDs
Star tight end Dallas Goedert has produced some of the most notable touchdown output of any pass-catcher in fantasy football so far this season. Through nine games, Goedert has hauled in seven receiving touchdowns, which ranks third in the NFL so far this season. Over his last five games, Philadelphia’s lead tight end has found the end zone four times in three different games. His volume near the goal line and trend of production, paired with his bonus payout on PrizePicks make a compelling case as one of SNF’s top lines.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 7.0 Receptions
The Lions’ offense enters Week 11 affected by the news of Sam LaPorta’s extended absence down the stretch of the season. The star tight end was ruled out of Sunday night’s game ahead of receiving an IR designation, which will keep him sidelined for at least the next four games. With one of Detroit’s top receiving threats sidelined, All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown should see a notable bump in volume as the premier weapon in the Lions’ passing attack. Through nine games, St. Brown’s 64 receptions rank fourth in the NFL, hauling in seven or more passes in three of his last five games.