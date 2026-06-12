Jalen Coker Signs Three-Year Extension With Panthers, Boosting The Dynasty Fantasy Value Of Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers have signed wide receiver Jalen Coker to a three-year contract extension worth $35 million and up to $41 million with incentives. This locks him in as one of the Panthers' top targets alongside Tetairoa McMillan for the foreseeable future.



The #Panthers and WR Jalen Coker agreed to terms on a 3-year extension worth $35M with incentives up to $41M, per agent @glose_matt.



This deal comes now for Coker, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this year and an RFA next year. He’s set to be free again at 27. pic.twitter.com/n8gJzOGtTr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 11, 2026

In 22 career games, Coker has caught 65 of 89 targets for 872 yards and five touchdowns. We expect him to serve as the team's main slot receiver, moving to the outside in two-wide receiver sets.



Fantasy Impact



WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers



This extension should stabilize Coker's fantasy value. The talented young receiver has dealt with injuries throughout his two-year career, but has flashed a ton of upside and potential when he's out on the field. While being Bryce Young's second option isn't necessarily an ideal situation, he should still provide a solid floor with decent PPR upside for fantasy owners. He has plenty of room to grow.



QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers



Locking up Coker is great news for Young. If he's ever going to come close to meeting his first-overall pick expectations, having a stable group of talented wide receivers with whom he can build chemistry could help him reach it.

Coker should be a solid and reliable WR2 behind McMillan. They are far from an elite duo, but could develop into one of the better tandems in the league.



WR Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers



This extension, combined with the Panthers selecting Chris Brazzell II in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, could spell trouble for the former first-round pick. It looks like the writing could be on the wall for his long-term future in Carolina. He has failed to live up to expectations in his first two seasons with the team and could potentially be a trade candidate at some point between now and next offseason.



A fully healthy Coker is sure to cut into the limited targets Legette already sees, and without a drastic improvement, this extension makes it extremely unlikely that the team will pick up Legette's fifth-year option even if they don't trade or cut him. We expect him to be a fantasy afterthought this season, who is fazed out of the passing attack. A fresh start could be the best-case scenario for the former first-rounder.





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