Patrick Mahomes Injury Update From Andy Reid And Contract Extension: Could He Be Ready For Chiefs Training Camp?

The biggest story of this offseason could end up being Patrick Mahomes's recovery from his torn ACL. We just got a huge update, and it sounds like great news for Mahomes, the Chiefs, and fantasy owners.

This comes just a day after the team signed Mahomes to a historic two-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2033 season. It brings the value of his contract to $504.75 million, the largest in NFL history.

Record deal: The Chiefs are adding two years to Patrick Mahomes’ contract, tying him to Kansas City through the 2033 season at a value of $504.75 million, making it the first NFL deal valued at over a half-billion dollars, per @RapSheet and me.



Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott,… pic.twitter.com/7zTpxPFrLT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2026

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes's rehab and where he is in his recovery.

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid On How Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Has Handled His Rehab

"I love what he did this offseason, the way he attacked the rehab," Reid said. "He's on course to take these next few days and get ready for camp."

Reid On What Mahomes Needs To Do Now Leading Up To Training Camp

"Just continued rehab with it up to training camp. Keep working his legs and the strength in his legs, and then [...] the healing process has to keep taking place, but he gets periodic checks on that too. He's been working close with Julie [Frymyer, assistant athletic trainer] and the rehab part of it, and then he comes out and practices. He does rehab before practice, comes to practice, and then he goes after practice, so he's staying on top of all that."

Reid On Mahomes's Current Timeline To Return To Action

"You just kind of take it day by day. It looks like he's going to be able to do some things during camp; he did it out here, so I would presume in 40 days he'll be even better than that. So, we'll just see where it goes. You go through peaks and valleys in this thing, on rehabs, where you might plateau for a little bit and then you don't ever know where those are going to take place, but so far it's been a pretty steady climb up the hill there."

Fantasy Impact

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

With Mahomes seemingly being on or even ahead of schedule to be ready for Week 1, it's obviously great news for the league's best player. He could get off to a slow start returning from the knee injury, especially when it comes to his rushing production, but just being out there would be great news for him and his rest-of-season value. We all know he has elite QB1 upside, and he could end up being a league-winner this season if he gets hot down the stretch.

QB Justin Fields, Kansas City Chiefs

It looks like any hopes fantasy owners had for Fields getting a chance to thrive under Andy Reid with Mahomes potentially missing time are dwindling. You should not be relying on him to give you anything this season, although he could be worth holding on to until we actually see Mahomes back on the field in dynasty and deep Superflex leagues.

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Obviously, all of the Chiefs' pass-catchers will benefit from Mahomes being back and on the field. Nevertheless, no one will benefit more than Kelce. Kelce and Mahomes have incredible chemistry, and Kelce's value hinges on Mahomes's health more than any of the other pass-catchers. However, that's not to say that this isn't great news for his wide receivers like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy as well.

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