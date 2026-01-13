Is Jalen Hurts Still A Trustworthy Top Tier Quarterback in 2026 Fantasy Drafts?

There was a point when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was in the conversation as one of the best options in all of fantasy football. He was viewed as a potential top-three quarterback and undoubtedly a top-five option. However, he began to stumble in the back half of last season, and that continued into 2025. The Eagles' offense has clear issues, and many believe one of those issues is Hurts.

Jalen Hurts took accountability for the Eagles' playoff loss 💯 pic.twitter.com/bLeKFd765d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 12, 2026

In 2025, he finished as the fantasy QB9 overall and the QB7 in fantasy points per game. That is not what fantasy owners were hoping for when they drafted him. There are multiple issues that have contributed to his lack of production, including play calling, along with his own poor play and the poor play of his teammates at times. This has led to concerns from fantasy owners about his long-term fantasy value. That raises the question of whether or not he is still an elite option at quarterback.

Is Jalen Hurts Still An Elite Fantasy Quarterback?

All the tools are still there for him to be elite. There isn't any evidence of physical decline. However, there are other concerns that could be more damning for his long-term value. The first being that it seems likely that the Eagles will be moving on from AJ Brown this offseason, so Hurts could be without his best wide receiver moving forward. There is also a chance that the league bans the "tush push" this offseason. So much of his value comes from his success on the goal line with short touchdown runs. That rule change would be devastating for his fantasy value.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks to receive a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Eagles' passing offense as a whole has been stagnant and inconsistent for well over a year now. It's not clear that anything is going to change in that regard. This offense may have already peaked and isn't going to get back to where it once was. The offensive line is still good but declining, and the rushing attack was less successful, failing to create opportunities in the passing game or allow for as many red zone opportunities.

Hurts will be 28 years old next season, which isn't too old; however, it's getting there. He could bounce back in 2026, but if he doesn't, it's unlikely to get much better as he turns 29 or 30. We would be willing to roll the dice on him next season in the QB5 range, but he is not an elite option in redraft. As far as dynasty goes, if you can get a strong offer for him, moving him might be the best course of action.

