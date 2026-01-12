AJ Brown 2026 Dynasty Value Stock Watch In Nick Sirianni’s Offense

The Philadelphia Eagles had their season summed up in one game last night. They got out to lead on the hands of their elite defense, but their offense could not pull away. Even against a poor 49ers defense, they could not do it, and that cost them the game. AJ Brown went on to lash out at Nick Sirianni postgame and now we are expecting that the tension built up all season long may have Brown gone. So, what is next?

Will AJ Brown Remain with the Eagles?

Another look at the exchange between AJ Brown and HC Nick Sirianni on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/Syn0hr0MFK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 11, 2026

Brown is signed to a monstrous deal with the Philadelphia Eagles until 2030. He has an AAV for $32 Million. The only way that Brown can become a free agent is if the Eagles release him. That would, however, award Brown $72 Million in dead cap. I doubt that Philadelphia wishes to pay him that dead cap.

The best case scenario for Brown to leave town is if the Eagles can trade him away. The talent in amazing, but the price tag is a lot. Would a team trade for him? Maybe, but it would not be so simple. Financials would have to get sorted out in the process. I would bank on Brown staying an Eagle, with a likelihood that the Eagles fire Kevin Patullo.

Fantasy Football Impact

With the expectation that Brown is back, we can also expect that offense to be a new look. In fact, the turmoil that appears to be in the air is not as big of a deal, in my opinion. There is a very good chance that Kevin Patullo is gone from the team, if not taking a step back. One way or another, someone new will be calling plays, and it will very likely improve the offense given the array of talent present.

Despite chemistry concerns across the board, Brown still managed to finish as the WR11 in Fantasy Football (PPR). This all happened in a worst-case scenario for this offense. Given a best-case scenario, he could return to be a Top-5 Wide Receiver.

Offensive Coordinator Candidates (if Applicable)

The Eagles should not wait long, imo. If you're going to search for a new OC, it's better to get to it.



Think back to 2023 when the Eagles lost Jonathan Gannon after the Super Bowl. The candidate pool was small, they lost their chance at Vic Fangio, and settled for Sean Desai at… https://t.co/2u6miOMpLi — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 12, 2026

The market for an offensive coordinator is pretty awesome right now. If you are an Eagles fan, you have to be optimistic in this future. If the team fires Patullo, here are some candidates:

Mike McDaniel

Todd Monken

Brian Callahan

Brian Daboll

All four of these guys have shown tremendous success as play-callers. Callahan more-so in Cincinnati than Tennessee, but proven for sure.

Stock Watch: AJ Brown

If you own Brown in Dynasty Fantasy Football, I would not panic at all. I would hold him, contrary to what some other opinions may be. For one scenario, he stays with the Eagles (likely) and they only get better, and he exceeds his WR11 status. In another scenario, he somehow did get traded, likely to a destination that he so desires.

If Brown did manage to get dealt, possible locations include the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Parlayed with the likelihood that Brown stays, I find the range of outcomes to be very great for Brown. His worst days are behind him.

