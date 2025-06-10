Ja'Lynn Polk Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
After a standout 2023 season at Washington, Ja’Lynn Polk entered the NFL with high expectations as a contested-catch specialist and deep-play threat. However, injuries and inefficiency derailed his rookie year, and he now faces a prove-it campaign in New England following offseason shoulder surgery.
Ja’Lynn Polk, New England Patriots
Polk brought a steady flow to his route running to the NFL with the hands to win many balls in tight quarters. His release needed work while developing more fire and fight when facing press coverage at the line of scrimmage. His speed (4.5 40-yard dash) was below that of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
Over four seasons in college, Polk caught 143 passes for 2,231 yards and 18 touchdowns while chipping in with 47 rushing yards and a score. His best output came in 2023 (69/1,192/10). He gained more than 100 yards in seven matchups (3/101/1, 5/118/1, 8/127/2, 6/118/1, 9/102, 5/148/2, and 5/122/1), but Polk didn’t have a catch in two late-season contests.
Ja’Lynn Polk Fantasy Football Outlook
Polk was expected to give the Patriots upside in two areas (scoring and big plays) last season. Unfortunately, he went down a bust in 2024 (12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 33 targets – he missed five games), forcing him to earn his way on fantasy rosters this season. Polk had shoulder surgery in the offseason.