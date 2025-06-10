Fantasy Sports

Ja'Lynn Polk Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Ja’Lynn Polk looks to bounce back in 2025 after an injury-plagued rookie season stalled his anticipated impact with the Patriots.

Shawn Childs

New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a standout 2023 season at Washington, Ja’Lynn Polk entered the NFL with high expectations as a contested-catch specialist and deep-play threat. However, injuries and inefficiency derailed his rookie year, and he now faces a prove-it campaign in New England following offseason shoulder surgery.

Ja’Lynn Polk, New England Patriots

Polk brought a steady flow to his route running to the NFL with the hands to win many balls in tight quarters. His release needed work while developing more fire and fight when facing press coverage at the line of scrimmage. His speed (4.5 40-yard dash) was below that of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Over four seasons in college, Polk caught 143 passes for 2,231 yards and 18 touchdowns while chipping in with 47 rushing yards and a score. His best output came in 2023 (69/1,192/10). He gained more than 100 yards in seven matchups (3/101/1, 5/118/1, 8/127/2, 6/118/1, 9/102, 5/148/2, and 5/122/1), but Polk didn’t have a catch in two late-season contests.

Ja’Lynn Polk Fantasy Football Outlook

Polk was expected to give the Patriots upside in two areas (scoring and big plays) last season. Unfortunately, he went down a bust in 2024 (12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 33 targets – he missed five games), forcing him to earn his way on fantasy rosters this season. Polk had shoulder surgery in the offseason.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL