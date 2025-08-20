Why Ja'Marr Chase Is The Top Fantasy Football Player In 2025
It's rare to find a consensus opinion with just about anything in the NFL or sports, for that matter, in today's world. Fantasy football is no different.
But entering the 2025 NFL season, there's about as close of a consensus as there can be for the top pick in fantasy football drafts.
Whether standard leagues or PPR, re-draft or dynasty, half a point PPR or leagues that include bonuses for 100-yard games or touchdowns, the fantasy experts consider Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase the top choice at the top of fantasy draft boards.
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Should Be No. 1 Pick in 2025 Fantasy Football
In snake re-draft leagues, it's vital for fantasy managers to nail the No. 1 pick because they won't pick again until every other team makes two selections.
In dynasty formats, it's essential to get the first pick right because if a manager misses, then they are immediately behind in a league where the rosters will mostly stay the same every year.
Chase checks all the boxes for fantasy managers holding the No. 1 pick.
He's super talented and has always turned that talent into incredible production in his four-year career.
He's still only 25 years old.
Chase also has one of the best passing quarterbacks, Joe Burrow, who he's held a relationship with since the pair were college teammates at LSU in 2018, in the league. During the 2019 college season, Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and the duo led LSU to a National Championship.
The biggest risk with Chase is an injury. The Bengals' top receiver has proven durable in his NFL career, but he did miss five weeks in 2022 because of a hairline fracture in his hip.
Yet, in 12 games, Chase still had 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns during 2022. He made the Pro Bowl despite missing a quarter of the season.
Last year, Chase had his best season yet, leading the NFL with 127 catches, 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.
It's difficult for receivers to put together back-to-back campaigns leading the NFL in major categories such as catches and yards. But Chase is in position to do it if healthy. Even if he doesn't, another 80-catch, 1,200-yard and 7-touchdown season is all but guaranteed.
That's his floor even if he missed a game or two. Chase is that good.
He produces catches in volume, making him the best option for PPR. But he also makes big plays down the field. Chase has averaged 13.7 yards per catch in his career.
Some star receivers struggle to score in the red zone because opposing defense take them away no matter what. Not Chase. He has 46 touchdowns in 62 NFL games.
Chase is one of the best receivers in the league even without Burrow. During the 2023 season, Chase averaged 5.5 receptions, 80.8 receiving yards and 14.7 yards per catch in his first four games without Burrow in the lineup. His numbers without Burrow decreased after that, but really only after it was clear the Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs.
Don't overthink the No. 1 overall pick. Chase is the selection to make, and if for some reason fantasy managers go in a different direction at the top of your draft board, gobble up Chase if he's still on the board anywhere in the first round -- no questions asked.