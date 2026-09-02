Jameson Williams And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receivers With A WR3 ADP But WR1 Upside

Fantasy football owners are always looking to get the most bang for their buck and find steals in our drafts. We are going to identify players with a WR3 draft cost who have the upside to finish the season as a potential WR1.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

It doesn't take much effort to make the case for Williams. Despite getting off to a slow start in the first half of 2025, totaling just 289 yards and two touchdowns in his first seven games, he still finished the season as a WR1 with 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns.

Everything we've heard out of training camps suggests they plan on using him as they did late in the season last year. It's easier to make a case that he can finish as a WR1 than that he can't.

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

The talent and production on a per-game basis have always been there for Watson; injuries have just been a major issue. Coming off a torn ACL, he posted 611 yards and six touchdowns in just 10 games last year.

He will be healthier entering this season, and the hope is he can make it through a full season. If he does, he not only has WR1 potential, but he could give you high-end WR1 value.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate is an elite prospect who was selected with the fourth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He enters his rookie season expected to be the team's top target in the passing attack.

The hope is that last year's first-overall pick, quarterback Cam Ward, takes a big step forward with an improved cast around him in the offense. If both these stars come anywhere close to playing to their potential, Tate can easily be a WR1. Plenty of rookies have accomplished this feat, and Tate is just as talented as almost any of them.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce has been one of our sleepers we have been most excited about this offseason. The team went all in on him when they traded away Michael Pittman Jr and gave Pierce a four-year, $114 million contract extension.

Last season, Pierce racked up over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns on just 47 receptions. If he sees a bump in volume, which we are expecting based on the Colts' offseason moves, his upside is massive.

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