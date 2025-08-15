Jared Goff Is The Perfect Late-Round Quarterback To Target In 2025 Fantasy Football

Jared Goff on third downs last season:



⦿ 68.3% completion (1st in NFL)

⦿ 128.9 passer rating (1st in NFL)

⦿ 13 passing TDs (T-1st in NFL)

⦿ 8.5 yards per attempt (2nd in NFL)