Jared Goff Is The Perfect Late-Round Quarterback To Target In 2025 Fantasy Football
Jared Goff has quietly rebuilt his fantasy value with the Detroit Lions, posting career-highs in touchdowns and completion rate while delivering consistent high-volume performances. With a strong supporting cast and proven ability to hit the 300-yard mark multiple times per season, Goff is positioned as a reliable QB option with upside for big games in 2025.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
When at his best with the Rams from 2017 to 2020, Goff went 42-20 with a trip to the Super Bowl in 2018. In 2019, he led the NFL in pass attempts (626).
In his first season with the Lions, Goff went 3-10-1 with three missed games due to oblique and knee issues. He was on pace for 4,000 combined yards and 23 touchdowns while showing strength in his completion rate (67.2). His weakness was evident in his yards per pass attempt (6.6), which regressed for the third consecutive year. Goff passed for over 300 yards in only one matchup (338/3) in Week 1. Over his final 12 games, he had fewer than 225 passing yards in eight contests.
Goff almost matched my projection in 2022, leading to 4,511 combined yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had a slight pullback in his completion rate (65.1) while having an uptick in big plays (57 catches of 20 yards or more, with 12 reaching the 40-yard mark). Goff averaged 34.5 passes (6th), working as a modified game manager.
Over his final nine starts, he didn’t throw an interception while delivering 15 touchdowns. Goff passed for over 300 yards in five matchups (378/4, 321/1, 340/2, 330/3, and 355/3) while being a much better player at home (2,472/23) than on the road (1,966/6).
He set a career-high in completions (407) and completion rate (67.3) in 2023. Goff delivered 24 of his 36 touchdowns (including the playoffs) at home, along with his best three fantasy days (323/3, 236/3, and 278/5) in touchdowns. He passed for more than 300 yards in four other matchups (353/2, 333/2, 332/2, and 320/2). His yards per pass attempt (7.6) matched his 2022 season, reaching 30 scores for the first time since 2018. Goff finished sixth in quarterback scoring (351.55) in four-point passing touchdown leagues.
Last season, Detroit had some unique game flow games over their first 10 games, leading to Goff averaging only 27 passes per game. He still posted four competitive games (290/2, 320/5, 276/2, and 433/4) over this span. The Lions threw the ball more over their final eight matchups (38.6 passes per game), leading to Goff averaging 309 yards and three touchdowns.
He finished with a career-high 37 touchdowns and his best completion rate (72.4). Goff was the sixth-best quarterback in fantasy points (383.95) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues. His best play continues to be at home, highlighted by his impact fantasy days (30.30, 38.70, and 46.00). He had a floor of two touchdowns in 13 of his 18 contests.
Jared Goff 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Goff can’t match the best quarterbacks in the game in rushing yards (35/56), forcing him to win with volume of chances and scoring. As a result, the fantasy market won’t fight for him in drafts. He comes off the board this year as the 14th quarterback despite finishing 9th, 6th, and 6th in scoring over the past three seasons. Detroit has the receiving weapons for Goff to pass for 5,000 yards with a new floor of 35 touchdowns. Great cheat quarterback with the ceiling to deliver difference-maker games.
Goff is currently the QB15 in our 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings.