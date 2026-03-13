Jauan Jennings Could Be a Perfect Fit for These 3 NFL Teams: Fantasy Football Impact

NFL free agency opened up this week with the start of the new league season. Many of the big-name options on the market have signed new deals and found their new homes. However, there are still some difference-makers available. One of those stars is former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings. With the 49ers signing Mike Evans in free agency, it's unlikely that Jennings returns to San Francisco. These are the top landing spots for Jennings in free agency.

New England Patriots

While a trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown could still potentially be on the table, the New England Patriots have failed to secure a true WR1 for Drake Maye this offseason. Their biggest acquisition at the position has been Romeo Doubs , who is a solid role player, but far from what the Patriots were hoping to get for their young quarterback. If they can't get a high-end option, they could at least add a former WR1 in Jennings to upgrade their options. Despite the fact that he isn't an ideal top option, he'd immediately become the most established option on the Pats' roster.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Terry McLaurin is the top wide receiver in Washington, but he'll be 31 this season, and he is coming off the worst season of his career. With Deebo Samuel out in Washington, the Commanders could use a proven secondary option like Jennings opposite of McLaurin. Jennings has proven he can be a very strong WR2 and a serviceable WR1 if needed. This would be a great pickup for the Commanders and would help quarterback Jayden Daniels get back on track for another playoff push coming off an injury-plagued season.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are fully expected to draft Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 23. However, they have one of the worst WR corps in the league, which isn't ideal for a young quarterback. With their cap space now a mess after the Baltimore Ravens pulled out of the Maxx Crosby trade following the Raiders' free agent splurge, their options could be limited. Bringing in Jennings would immediately upgrade the position, and he would likely be their WR1 in 2026.

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