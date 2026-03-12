Brandon Aiyuk Linked to the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns

The former San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, remains sought after by several teams. It was not a surprise that the move did not happen on Wednesday. This is inevitable. Aiyuk and San Francisco have long severed the ties. All in all, only the formality remains.

This Brandon Aiyuk situation has become a real disaster for the 49ers, huh?



First he holds out, creates a media circus, ends up signing for what John Lynch wanted in the first place, waste of time



Then gets hurt, major injury, hasn’t been back on the gameday field since



And… pic.twitter.com/FuUi4rQvUk — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) November 22, 2025

A few things are clear. It does not seem that Aiyuk followed the recovery protocol quite to the fullest. Did he completely miss rehab sessions and worse? Some say yes and some say it was even more. Either way, he will have missed almost two years of football if he indeed returns to start the 2026 NFL season. San Francisco voided his 2026 guaranteed money after placing him on the PUP list.

First, a team has to take a risk on the pass-catcher. Some do not even know if he will be able to play again or at what level. However, teams are willing to zoom past all those red flags.

So, who is interested? Let us dig in!

Enter The Washington Commanders

This truly is not a shocker. Now, the Washington Commanders had their own injury issues all season in 2025 at the wide receiver position. Not a single receiver played all 17 games. Deebo Samuel appeared in 16 contests while Terry McLaurin only played in 10. Zach Ertz is gone. He was going to retire but then his 2025 ended prematurely when he also suffered an injury.

The biggest hope for Washington is that Jayden Daniels is 100% and stays that way throughout 2026. Having NFL caliber players that can stay healthy along with him would be ideal. Washington needs depth even more, however. Taking a risk on Aiyuk makes too much sense here.

Aiyuk racked up 2.357 yards and 15 touchdowns in his two healthy campaigns. If he can get on the field and be effective, that is a boost to Washington's receiver corps. If Aiyuk is closer to his 1000+ yard form, then the Commanders score big.

Do Not Forget The Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to Aiyuk for two years now. Obviously, the Browns have been well known for reclamation projects that have not gone so well. See Deshaun Watson as to what can and what else can go wrong.

However, Cleveland and Aiyuk could be a solid fit. If Aiyuk gets recommitted to the craft and indeed ends up 100% healthy or close, the Browns could reap some nice benefits.

The #Browns have been linked to Brandon Aiyuk 2 years in a row so I fully expect the rumors to swirl when he’s released #DawgPound — Chad The Dumb Browns Fan (@DumbBrownsFann) March 11, 2026

Some will debate that Deebo Samuel could be a better fit but again Cleveland does like to take its share of longer shot signings. It will be intriguing to see what direction the Browns head in.

A Few Other Possibilities

After Washington and Cleveland, some teams just have some casual or even hypothetical interest. Teams that have been listed as somewhat possible include the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers. Right now, the favorites are the Washington Commanders.

However, one never quite knows. From a fantasy perspective, Aiyuk is going to be a must watch candidate wherever he signs next. That is the only certain thing!

