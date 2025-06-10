Javon Baker Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Javon Baker brings intriguing physical tools and downfield potential, but his rookie season in New England produced just one catch as he struggled to carve out a role. Despite explosive flashes in college at UCF, he’ll face an uphill battle for snaps in a deeper New England Patriots receiving room.
Javon Baker, New England Patriots
Baker looks the part of a developing NFL wide receiver with physical traits. His route running is progressing, but he must drive to open space and stay within himself to create more catch opportunities. His hands leave him at times due to focus issues.
Alabama gave Baker a minimal opportunity over his first two seasons, leading to nine catches for 116 yards and one score. After transferring to the University of Central Florida, his game reached a higher ceiling (56/796/2 and 52/1,139/7). He gained over 100 yards in five matchups (3/113/1, 5/134/2, 4/112, 4/117/1, and 9/173/1).
Over 11 games in his rookie season, Baker caught one of his four targets for 12 yards.
Javon Baker Fantasy Football Outlook
Baker gives New England another wideout to stretch the field and the ability to win tight quarters. The change in the Patriots’ wide receiving corps over the winter pushes him further down their depth chart this year.