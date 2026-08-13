Jaxson Dart Headlines Three 2026 Fantasy Football Breakout Quarterbacks

Fantasy managers looking for quarterback value in 2026 have several intriguing options outside the early rounds, including three young passers with paths to much bigger fantasy seasons. Jaxson Dart brings elite rushing upside and a healthier supporting cast, while Cam Ward should have plenty of opportunities in Tennessee's pass-heavy offense. Tyler Shough is the deeper swing, but his strong finish to 2025 and improved weapons in New Orleans give him legitimate stash appeal.

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Dart started 12 games last season and cemented himself as a fantasy weapon from the second he touched the field, beginning his NFL career with two or more touchdowns in his first six NFL starts. His 2025 production alone was enough to make him QB1 consideration as he finished QB14 in just 12 starts. Dart did all this without Malik Nabers (Nabers season-ending injury happened in Dart’s first start).

Dart now gets Nabers back, a new head coach in John Harbaugh, who has already had plenty of success with a dual-threat quarterback in Lamar Jackson, and an improved offensive line. If Dart can maintain anything close to last year's rushing production, he could be looking at roughly 700 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, giving him a significant fantasy floor before factoring in his passing numbers. His ability to make plays with his legs also forces defenses to account for him, and even a modest improvement as a passer could push him firmly into the QB1 conversation. I’d be comfortable targeting Dart in the QB7-to-QB10 range.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws on the second day of training camp practice at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Ward’s fantasy appeal starts with volume. He attempted 540 passes last season, but the efficiency wasn’t there, as he averaged just 5.9 yards per attempt. If Tennessee gives him a similar workload in 2026, an improved group of receivers should help push those numbers in the right direction. The Titans added Carnell Tate with the fourth pick in the draft and brought in Wan'Dale Robinson to work from the slot alongside returning veteran Calvin Ridley.

The biggest change around Ward may be the addition of Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator. Daboll didn’t work out as the Giants’ head coach, but he played a role in Jaxson Dart’s strong start to his career and helped Josh Allen develop into an All-Pro quarterback. He also spent time around Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts during his time as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Tennessee doesn’t look built to grind out games on the ground, so Ward is going to have to throw the ball to keep the offense moving. With another year of experience and a much better supporting cast around him, the setup is there for a noticeable jump in production.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough could be a sneaky late-round pick with big upside, and you won’t need to use much draft capital on him. Shough led all rookies in passing accuracy, completing 67.6% of his passes, and had a great finish in his final four weeks. He averaged 293 yards per game over that stretch with five passing TDs and one touchdown on the ground.

The Saints also added another weapon for Shough in Jordyn Tyson, selecting the wide receiver eighth overall to join Chris Olave. And let's not forget where Shough plays his home games. If he can carry the momentum from his strong finish last season into 2026, he has a chance to help spark another resurgence in New Orleans. I'd consider him a late-round stash in standard leagues and an even more appealing mid-to-late-round target in SuperFlex formats.