Jaxson Dart And Xavier Restrepo Highlight 2025 Dynasty Football Must-Draft Sleepers
Dynasty owners are already drafting players who are sleepers in redraft, once you get past a handful of stars. So to find dynasty sleepers, you have to dig a bit deeper. These are some guys who are going overlooked that you should have on your radar when filling out your dynasty roster.
QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Dart is going overlooked in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He is not being treated like a first-round quarterback that a team traded up to get. The New York Giants picked him as the second quarterback off the board with the 25th overall pick. While he probably does need some time to develop, the fantasy community has, for the most part, already written him off. This is a physically gifted quarterback with Malik Nabers as his top wideout. It may take some time, but the raw talent is there. If the franchise surrounds him with a competent supporting cast, he could become a valuable fantasy asset as soon as next season.
RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Sampson was a strong rookie prospect who I ranked as the RB7 in an outstanding rookie class. Unfortunately, he was drafted to a terrible offense that just so happened to draft an even better rookie running back in the second round when the Browns selected Quinshon Judkins. This tanked Sampson's fantasy value.
However, Judkins's recent domestic violence arrest could open the door for Sampson to become a fantasy star as a rookie. Judkins still hasn't signed with Cleveland, and a suspension or worse could be looming. There is a chance that if Sampson gets the first crack at the starting job, he's too good to go back to the bench. This is still a fluid situation, but he suddenly has a ton of upside.
RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
Gordon is just one season removed from being the best running back in all of college football. In 2023, he rushed for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. De'Von Achane is as electric as back as there is in the league, but he's also 5'9, 188 pounds and not built to run between the tackles. The Miami Dolphins want a thunder and lightning approach, and Gordon can be that thunder. Jaylen Wright looked terrible last year, and Alexander Mattison is just a body at the position. We have seen this offense produce two high-end fantasy running backs before with Achane and Raheem Mostert, and they'd love to get back to a two-back system. They couldn't last year because there was no competent back behind Achane, Gordon could be getting severely underrated after a bad college season in a bad offense with a terrible offensive line.
WR Xavier Restrepo, Tennessee Titans
Restrepo graduated from the University of Miami as their all-time leading receiver. Miami has produced wideouts like Michael Irvin, Andre Johnson, and Reggie Wayne, to name a few. His quarterback last year just so happened to be his new NFL quarterback, Cam Ward. These two have a built-in chemistry, and Restrepo was brought to the Tennessee Titans for that reason.
While Restrepo won't blow you away with size or athleticism, he's an outstanding football player who can run routes, get open, and catch everything thrown his way. It won't take long for him to become the starting slot receiver for the Titans and be the guy that Ward looks for when he needs to move the chains or get the ball out. Don't be shocked if the undrafted free agent catches upwards of 80 passes as a rookie.
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers
Sanders was my No. 2 tight end prospect behind Brock Bowers in the 2024 NFL Draft class, and he quietly put together a nice season. The numbers won't blow you away, but he looked good on film and showed off his athleticism and ability to get open. We've been spoiled the past few seasons; nevertheless, this is a position that usually takes a year or two to develop, and Sanders is in line to take the starting job in Carolina this season. He's a big, athletic target with impressive pass-catching ability and very little competition on the depth chart. We expect him to have a breakout 2025 campaign and only grow from there.