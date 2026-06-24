Jaylen Waddle vs. Emeka Egbuka: Who Should You Target in 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts?

Jaylen Waddle and Emeka Egbuka will both experience new scenarios that will have an impact on their fantasy value for the upcoming NFL season. Waddle gets a change of scenery, leaving South Beach and going to the friendly confines of the Mile High City. He finished last season as WR25 in traditional PPR formats, and he should see his ranking increase with Bo Nix throwing him the football.

On the other hand, there is Egbuka, who is entering his second season and will be assuming the Buccaneers WR1 role vacated by the Mike Evans' departure in free agency. He finished as the overall WR20 in PPR formats and was second among rookie wide receivers, finishing behind only Tetairoa McMillan.

These two dynamic receivers are so similar, and fantasy managers could be forced to make a decision if both players are still on the draft board. However, there are a few factors that could sway the minds of fantasy owners, and depending on how the scoring format utilized, league settings could determine which player offers more opportunities to maximize potential.

The Formula For Egbuka's Elite Fantasy Upside

Egbuka is expected to make a huge statistical leap. After Evans missed significant time with several injuries, the former Ohio State Buckeye stepped in and showed up as he became a favorite target of Baker Mayfield. Through the first 11 weeks of the season, Egbuka ranked as the overall WR8 in PPR formats with a 23.6% target share.

Reports have noted how the Bucs' coaching staff will experiment with playing him more in the slot than on the outside, which would automatically increase his catch rate after he posted an abysmal 49.6% last season. Also, with emerging third-year receiver Jalen McMillan an Chris Godwin continuing to provide a veteran presence, opposing defenses won't be able to double-team Egbuka as often, which means he will have more one-on-one opportunities.

How a Shorter Passing Game Impacts Waddle's Efficiency

Despite inefficiency from the quarterback position, Waddle was able to accumulate decent fantasy production. He finished 13th in yards per route run, proving his ability to stretch the field. Broncos head coach Sean Payton may have Waddle lined up in several spots in order to utilize his explosiveness and his ability to gain big chunks of yards after the catch. According to RotoBaller.com, Payton plans to design plays with underneath and intermediate concepts, which would not only boost his receptions but also increase his catch rate and yards after the catch (YAC).

Having Waddle in the short passing game serves as a safety valve for Nix. The Broncos run a ton of play-action plays, and his target volume will increase because Waddle will be Nix's first or second read whenever he is under pressure. However, there is a downside to Waddle's fantasy outlook. During his time with the Dolphins, he was widely known for making splashy plays downfield, averaging anywhere from 10 to 15 yards at a time. Adapting to Payton's scheme would bring that yardage closer to 6 to 8 yards instead, resulting in a reduction of his Average Depth of Target (aDOT). Waddle's career average of 15 yards per catch would also likely drop as a result.

Jaylen Waddle's first two seasons: WR13, WR8



Jaylen Waddle's next three seasons: WR34, WR46, WR24



Will a change of scenery get him back to being a fantasy WR1? 👀pic.twitter.com/uXGfIpuK11 — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) June 20, 2026

Fantasy owners can't go wrong with drafting either one of these talented pass-catchers. Depending on your league's scoring format, it should determine which WR gives you the most value. Waddle would be the best option if you're in a PPR format due to his hefty reception ceiling in the Broncos offense.

As for Egbuka, standard leagues without a lot of emphasison PPR is best suited for his skill set. His role as a WR1 gives him higher odds to get double-digit in the TD category. In dynasty and keeper leagues, Ebuka should be the favorite only because of his age and concerns about Waddle's injury history.