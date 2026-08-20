Jaylen Warren vs. Jadarian Price: Who is the Better Fantasy Football Pick?

Every fantasy football draft eventually arrives at a critical decision point. Do you lock in a stable, proven contributor, or do you shoot for league-winning upside?

The exact tension finds the debate between Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren and Seattle's Jadarian Price. Warren offers the peace of mind that comes with a high fantasy floor, but Price possesses the environment, draft capital, and ceiling to break fantasy leagues wide open.

The Case for Warren: High Floor, Heavy Crowds

There is plenty to like about Warren's track record. He has already proven he can produce at a high level in the NFL, highlighted by an impressive RB16 overall finish in 2025.

Warren's primary value stems from his elite work in the passing game. His reliable receiving profile provides a consistent week-to-week baseline in PPR formats, ensuring he rarely leaves fantasy managers with a completely empty stat line.

Warren's path to a true fantasy breakout faces a significant obstacle. The Steelers brought in Rico Dowdle this offseason, creating a crowded backfield that threatens to push Warren into an even split. While he remains a safe bet for usable weekly production, his ceiling appears firmly capped by talent around him.

The Case For Price: Open Runway and Massive Potential

Price represents pure untapped potential. Seattle invested significant draft capital into the rookie, selecting him No. 32 overall in the first round after Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III departed for the Kansas City Chiefs via free agency.

Price enters the ideal situation from a fantasy perspective because the Seahawks have a major opportunity in their backfield. The path to immediate volume is wide open for the rookie. With Zach Charbonnet recovering from an ACL tear, Price is positioned to handle a massive workload right out of the gate.

“I believe he’ll be RB1 in short order…Maybe not 20 touches (per game), he’s not gonna need that”@LordDontLose is in on Jadarian Price in the fifth round: pic.twitter.com/AXJb0ktQH5 — Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) August 19, 2026

More importantly, he just isn't a temporary fill-in as he possesses the skill set to command a true three-down role rather than settling into a standard committee backfield.

His primary appeal lies in his explosive ceiling. If Price locks down the primary backfield duties in Seattle's run-friendly scheme, his return on investment will dwarf his current draft price.

The Strategic Choice: Safety vs. Upside

Selecting between these two running backs ultimately comes down to draft philosophy and roster construction. The main counterargument favoring Warren rests entirely on proven NFL durability and known production as he has successfully produced at the professional level, whereas Price is taking his very first NFL snaps.

It is completely reasonable to view Warren as the security blanket who keeps your fantasy lineup afloat during tough bye weeks. Playing it safe rarely swings an entire fantasy season in your favor. Relying solely on low-ceiling floor plays often locks team owners into middle-of-the-pack finishes.

Price brings the game-changing variance that shifts the balance of power in a league. His structural setup in Seattle gives him a clear runway to dominate touches early, and if he seizes that opportunity, his value will skyrocket far past Warren's steady baseline.

The Fantasy Verdict: Betting on Price

Warren may be the safer pick to deliver steady RB2/Flex numbers, but Price is the player to bet on if you want to finish the season holding the trophy. Fantasy championships are rarely won by playing defense and taking the player with a capped ceiling, but are captured by swinging for elite volume, first-round talent, and league-winning upside.

While Warren gives you a comfortable baseline, Price offers the rare potential to transform into a league-altering RB1. In this draft day matchup, Price is the clear play for managers building a true contender.