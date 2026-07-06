How Steelers Will Use Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a habit of carrying two effective, starting-caliber running backs on their roster over the past handful of seasons, and it'll be no different in 2026.

After watching reigning team MVP Kenneth Gainwell ink a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, the Steelers reunited new head coach Mike McCarthy and Rico Dowdle on a two-year, $12.25 million contract.

Paired with Jaylen Warren, who's entering his fifth campaign in Pittsburgh, Dowdle will step into a major role in the team's offense after recording 1,373 yards from scrimmage for the Carolina Panthers last season.

The question, though, is what type of split will the Steelers utilize with their two top backs from a usage standpoint?

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projecting How Warren and Dowdle Will Be Used in 2026

From a statistical perspective, Warren and Dowdle are strikingly similar to one another.

Dowdle averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2025 as opposed to Warren's mark of 4.5, and the former had 297 yards through the air on 36 catches while the latter finished with 333 yards on 40 receptions.

In terms of their play styles, Warren is more of a east-and-west, outside-the-tackles who is at his best in space as a shifty, elusive runner with a smaller frame at 5-foot-8, evidenced by his 53 forced missed tackles (per Pro Football Focus) that ranked eighth in the NFL last year.

Dowdle is certainly capable of producing in that type of role as well, though he's better suited for carries between the tackles as a strong, bigger back who should garner more looks in short-yardage situations and at the goal line.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) rushes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's going to be plenty of touches to go around for both players on the ground, especially with the current lack of a quality No. 3 option unless Kaleb Johnson breaks out in his second season.

Where the intrigue ramps up, however, is in the passing game. Dowdle's 323 pass snaps in Carolina last season exceeded Warren's 257, though the latter's opportunities were significantly curtailed by Gainwell's emergence.

Dowdle's 251 routes ran outranked Warren's 211 as well, but the latter was still more productive than the former with his 333 yards as compared to the former's 297 while also forcing 24 missed tackles on receptions.

To put it simply, Warren is the more explosive, home run-hitting back while Dowdle does the dirty work and profiles as more of a workhorse if one were to emerge for the Steelers.

When it's all said and done, the split of touches between the two is going to be quite even in all likelihood. Warren's pass game work should see an increase without Gainwell in the picture, and Dowdle may take over as the lead back on the ground in the process.

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