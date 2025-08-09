Jaylen Wright And More Miami Dolphins Late-Round Sleepers
The Miami Dolphins feature a trio of top-five-round fantasy players heading into the 2025 season, with running back De’Von Achane leading the way. He currently holds an average draft position (ADP) of 17 in standard leagues and 14 in points-per-reception (PPR) formats.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill can typically be found in the third round with a standard ADP of 31, while two or three rounds later, Jaylen Waddle could make for a savvy selection in the fifth or sixth round (standard ADP of 62).
Beyond those three, and Tua Tagovailoa as a late-round backup quarterback option, there are a few other Dolphins who could hold value in the later rounds, depending on the league format.
Jaylen Wright Looks for Increased Work in Second Season
Behind Achane sits second-year running back Jaylen Wright, a player whose rookie season offered only glimpses of his upside. While his overall production in 2024 was modest—249 yards on 68 carries—he delivered a breakout moment in Week 5 against the New England Patriots. After Achane exited with a concussion, Wright seized the opportunity, racking up 86 yards on 13 carries (6.6 yards per attempt), showcasing the burst and efficiency that make him an intriguing depth option.
Don’t sleep on Jaylen Wright as one of 2025’s sneakiest late-round league-winners. Mike McDaniel’s offense could feed him valuable between-the-tackles work, especially with Miami beefing up the interior O-line by signing James Daniels and drafting Jonah Savaiinaea. That added muscle in the trenches could open consistent chunk gains for Wright while letting Achane stay fresh for game-breaking plays on the edge.
Wright’s not going to rack up PPR points through the air, but in standard leagues, dynasty, and especially best ball, he’s a smash pick in Rounds 11–13. If Achane misses time, Wright instantly steps into high-end RB2 volume in one of the league’s most explosive offenses.
Malik Washington Could Emerge as WR3 After Strong 2024 Finish
Starting his rookie season slowly, Malik Washington earned the trust of coaches and teammates through his special teams work on kick and punt returns. A tough, gritty, and intelligent player who rarely goes down on first contact, Washington is the early favorite for the Dolphins’ WR3 role behind Hill and Waddle.
Washington made his debut in Week 4 and saw just 16 targets over his first 10 games, catching 10 passes. He also logged four rushing attempts, including an 18-yard touchdown run in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The encouraging sign came during the final quarter of the season, when Washington’s role expanded. Over those last four games, he averaged five targets and four receptions per game, an 80% catch rate, while boosting his receiving average to 42.3 yards per game, up from 5.4 in his first 10 appearances. Most impressively, Washington led the NFL in 2024 with a 60.9% route win rate.
Currently projected as an undrafted waiver-wire option in most formats, Washington could be worth a final-round pick in best ball leagues. Ranked 278 in standard formats and 263 in PPR, he’s also a name to monitor early in the season, and a definite draft consideration in dynasty leagues if his late-season production continues.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Looks to Build Off Nine-Touchdown 2024
Free-agent addition Nick Westbrook-Ikhine could be another late-round best ball target and may hold deep-league value in standard formats. After five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, he posted a career-high 497 yards in 2024, finding the end zone nine times on just 32 receptions.
With Miami trading tight end Jonnu Smith, Westbrook-Ikhine could inherit some red-zone opportunities. While the overall volume may not offer week-to-week consistency, his touchdown potential makes him intriguing. Smith’s 111 targets from 2024 will need to be redistributed, and Westbrook-Ikhine could claim a share of them.
His 50.0% contested catch rate ranked 17th among wide receivers last year, and he made the most of his opportunities, ranking 10th at the position with 2.26 fantasy points per target, driven largely by his scoring efficiency.
Currently ranked 259 in standard leagues, Westbrook-Ikhine could serve as a deep bench stash, particularly for managers who roster Hill or Waddle as injury insurance. He’s also a viable best ball candidate for one of your final picks.