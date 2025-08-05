2025 Fantasy Football: JJ McCarthy, Tua Tagovailoa Headline Best QB ADP Value Picks
One of the basic tenets of draft day is that you have to make sacrifices somewhere. No matter where you are on the board, you’re going to have at least one position where you have to target overlooked value.
Quarterback is one of the best positions to do that. Every year, someone unexpected jumps into the top 15 at the position. And if you’ve loaded up at the skill positions, you won’t need one of the elite quarterbacks, especially playing in PPR leagues.
If you’re willing to wait on a quarterback, there are some good bargains based on their FantasyPros ADP. Here are a few of the best ones.
JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings (ADP 133, QB19)
McCarthy hasn’t thrown an NFL pass yet, as he missed his rookie season with injury. But he plays in Minnesota, which might well have a quarterback-proof offense.
With Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in uniform, a pass-friendly scheme and 11 games indoors (they get the Lions, Chargers and Cowboys away, and they get the trip to Chicago out of the way in Week 1), it might not matter who the Vikings put under center. Whoever is there is going to get numbers.
Two years ago, Minnesota trotted out Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall for nine games and still finished with the No. 5 passing offense. Last year, Sam Darnold resurrected his career in purple. If
McCarthy is even slightly competent, he’ll outperform his draft position.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (ADP 151, QB20)
Everyone is worried that one more hit might be Tagovailoa’s last. But when he stays on the field, he’s a quality fantasy quarterback. Last year, he was gold in the fantasy playoffs and averaged 25.2 points per game in that four-week stretch.
But owners aren’t touching him because they don’t think he can stay healthy. And that means plenty of potential value for those willing to take the risk. You’ll need to carry insurance with a second quarterback, but if Tagovailoa can avoid injuries, you’ll be in great shape.
The schedule sets up well for Miami: other than Buffalo (whom Tagovailoa only threw three incompletions against last year) and the Jets (whom Miami has beaten nine straight at home), the Dolphins don’t face a projected top 10 fantasy defense until Baltimore in Week 9.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots (ADP 128, QB18)
Maye’s numbers weren’t impressive, but that’s because the Patriots put out a disastrous lineup around him. And yet, Maye was still good for 2,276 passing yards, 421 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns overall. Yes, he needs to clean up the turnovers, but all rookie quarterbacks go through that.
The Patriots have tried to get him some help this year, but the defense still looks pretty weak. That works to Maye’s advantage, as he’ll need to throw to try to bring his team back late. Maye might
frustrate at times, but with a round 13 cost, he’s worth the gamble.
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (ADP 159, QB23)
It’s a tough call between Penix and Cam Ward at this spot, but Penix is a little safer for a few reasons. First, he got a full year to learn from Kirk Cousins last season. Second, he has NFL experience, having started three games last year. Third, the Falcons have more weapons at their disposal than the Titans. And finally, Atlanta’s only game outdoors after November is at Tampa Bay.
Add it all up, and the tools are there for Penix to make a big leap in year two. He doesn’t have to worry about losing his job; the Falcons will let him play through his mistakes. If he stays healthy, he’ll be on the field for all 17 games. And having Bijan Robinson available to keep defenses honest doesn’t
hurt a bit.